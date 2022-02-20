On winter weekends in the 1950s, Robert S. Ruddell, of Howe Street Road in Black River, could usually be found on nearby country roads training his sled dog team.
According to his 2007 obituary, Mr. Ruddell raced sled dogs around the world, including in Alaska and Canada, and was a founding member of the International Sled Dog Racing Association.
In February 1955, Times Staff Photographer Donald T. McPhail documented the Ruddell family’s hobby for the Farm and Garden section of the Times.
