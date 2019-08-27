WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County New York Genealogical Society celebrated its 25th anniversary Aug. 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Ives Street.
Society president Thomas LaClair, also Clayton town historian, gave a talk on Patricia “Pat” Latimer James, the inspiration behind the group’s organization in 1994.
Larry Corbett, society vice president, then shared comments on the goals of the society.
More than 30 past leaders and community members were recognized with certificates. A moment of silence honored those associated with the society who have died.
A reception followed, where members and guests reminisced. Highlighting the festivities was a cake-cutting performed by A. E. “Gus” Rogers, the society’s first president; Nancy “Nan” Dixon, first vice president, and Jeannie Brennan, longtime history and genealogy researcher in Jefferson County.
For more information on the genealogical society, contact Mr. LaClair at 315-285-5032 or write to him at tomlaclair624@yahoo.com or visit www.jcnygs.com.
