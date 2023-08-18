WATERTOWN — After 3½ years of work and planning, the Jefferson County Historical Society has welcomed back visitors.
The Paddock Mansion, home of the historical society, closed down due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.
A renovation project resulted in more months of closure. The project included a new roof and the installation of an elevator. The society received a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant of $506,600 for the elevator. The roof project was funded through a Community Capital Assistance Program grant of $125,000; a New York State Parks Environmental Protection Fund grant of $500,000; and a State and Municipal Facilities grant of $50,000.
More than 100 people attended a grand reopening celebration at the mansion on Aug. 5.
“It was good to have people back in,” said society executive director Toni Engleman.
Visitors can view three floors of exhibits: the basement and on first and second floors. Visitors can also stroll the mansion’s Victorian garden. Earlier this month, Engleman shared some highlights of exhibits on the second floor, including the “Curiosity Collection.”
“These are things the collections committee pulled out and thought were cool, things that probably never would be displayed in a normal exhibit, so we put some of our favorite things out that are unusual,” she said.
Among those items: a dentist drill powered by a foot pump, a Victorian chipmunk cage and an electric vacuum cleaner, circa 1910.
“And of course, we brought ‘Bondage’ down,” Engleman said.
For many years, the 5-foot wood “Bondage” statue, showing a man in distress and sheltered by a blanket, was a mystery. But an info sheet near it now explains the creation by M. Walter Huber, who moved to Watertown from Chicago in 1943:
“It’s carved from the trunk of a black walnut tree which Mr. Huber found lying beside the road during the Depression. Black walnut is very hard and the labor of carving must have been very taxing … He used various-sized chisels and gouges, keeping ever in his mind a mental picture of the finished work. The least carelessness or uncertainty might prove disastrous.”
Other exhibits on the second floor range from wars to local inventions.
“Eventually, we’re going to have this tell the story of the history of Jefferson County, military-wise,” Engleman said of one of the second floor rooms.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students and $5 for senior citizens and active members of the military.
The mansion is also once again busy with events. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the historical society, 228 Washington St., will host a Victorian craft fair, featuring local crafters, vendor stalls and food trucks. Admission is $5.
Olive Paddock bequeathed the home, built between 1876 and 1878, to the society in 1922. The mansion became a museum two years later. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
