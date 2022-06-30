HAMMOND — Kilts, bagpipes, Scottish dancing and feats of strength will be part of the Hammond Historical Museum’s 4th annual Scottish Festival on Saturday, July 9.
Created in the 2018 to mark the bicentennial celebration of the first Scottish settlers in Hammond, the festival has become a yearly fundraiser for the museum due to its success.
The Scottish Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entrance fee is $5 a person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Hammond Historian Donna Demick said that approximately 600 people attended last year’s Scottish Festival and there are several factors for its success.
One could celebrate their own Scottish heritage, according to Demick, or they may attend to just enjoy Scottish music and dancing.
“Maybe it’s just a different type of activity in the North Country,” said Demick.
Activities and entertainment include a “Battle of the Ages” Highland game competition, Celtic music groups, Scottish dancers, clan representatives, unique craft vendors, weaving and blacksmithing demonstrations, a Scottish baking contest, a small petting zoo, even a kids’ obstacle course.
This year’s Highland Games will be called “Battle of the Ages” and will once again be organized by Daven Brigham, a Highland Games champion from Carthage. The competition will take place between athletes who are younger than 40 and those who are over 40 and it will go on throughout the day. Ten noted men and women athletes from across the U.S. will compete in the caber toss and Scottish hammers and other events.
“It is very unique to this area and therefore a draw to observe,” said Demick.
The Highland Games are sponsored by Price Chopper Supermarket, Impact Nutrition and Dark Island Spirits.
Besides feats of strength at the Highland Games, there will be a variety of entertainment provided. Entertainment includes the Celtic band Kilrish, champion fiddler Don Woodcock who will perform with Dr. George Dodds, the Hammond Ukulele Group, Rene Corbin will sign Celtic tunes and the Reel Ottawa Dance Company will perform both Highland and Scottish country dances.
The 5K Kilt Run/Walk, which is noncompetitive, will start before the festival with check-in at 7:45 a.m. at the museum. There will be a grand prize drawing ($100 cash donated by Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors) for the first 100 registrants in the adult division and a drawing for a pizza package from Ogdensburg Pizza Hut for the youth division.
Kilts are required and details on how to get an affordable kilt and registration forms can be found on the website at www.hammondmuseum.com. Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers will provide the finish line and free beverages.
There will be chairs and bleachers for visitors, but they are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Only registered service dogs will be allowed to attend the festival.
For more information, check out the museum’s website at www.hammondmuseum.com or call Donna Demick at (315) 528-4742.
