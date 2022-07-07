HAMMOND — Kilts, bagpipes, Scottish dancing and feats of strength will be part of the Hammond Historical Museum’s fourth Scottish Festival on Saturday.
Created in 2018 to mark the bicentennial of the first Scottish settlers in Hammond, the festival has become a yearly fundraiser for the museum.
The Scottish Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entrance fee is $5 a person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Hammond historian Donna Demick said that about 600 people attended last year’s festival.
One could celebrate their own Scottish heritage, Demick said, or people may attend to enjoy Scottish music and dancing.
“Maybe it’s just a different type of activity in the north country,” Demick said.
Activities and entertainment include a Highland game competition, Celtic music groups, Scottish dancers, clan representatives, unique craft vendors, weaving and blacksmithing demonstrations, a Scottish baking contest, a small petting zoo and a kids obstacle course.
This year’s Highland games will be called “Battle of the Ages” and will once again be organized by Daven Brigham, a Highland games champion from Carthage. The competition will take place throughout the day among athletes who are younger than 40 and those who are 40 and older. Ten men and women from across the U.S. will compete in the caber toss and Scottish hammers and other events.
“It is very unique to this area and therefore a draw to observe,” Demick said.
The Highland games are sponsored by Price Chopper Supermarkets, Impact Nutrition and Dark Island Spirits.
Entertainment includes the Celtic band Kilrish, champion fiddler Don Woodcock, who will perform with George Dodds, the Hammond Ukulele Group, Rene Corbin singing Celtic tunes and the Reel Ottawa Dance Company performing Highland and Scottish country dances.
The 5K kilt run/walk, which is noncompetitive, will start before the festival with check-in at 7:45 a.m. at the museum. There will be a grand prize drawing ($100 cash donated by Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors) for the first 100 registrants in the adult division and a drawing for a pizza package from Ogdensburg Pizza Hut for the youth division.
Kilts are required and details on how to get an affordable kilt and registration forms can be found online at www.hammondmuseum.com. Pepsi-Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers will provide the finish-line free beverages.
There will be chairs and bleachers for visitors. Lawn chairs are also welcome.
Only registered service dogs will be allowed to attend the festival.
For more information, visit www.hammondmuseum.com or call Donna Demick at 315-528-4742.
