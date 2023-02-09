0211_wds_historian.jpg

CANTON — Lisbon’s Nancy LaFaver has been reappointed St. Lawrence County’s historian.

Ms. LaFaver, who retired as an educator at Heuvelton Central School after 33 years, was reappointed by the board of legislators on Feb. 6. She was first named to the post in 2021. Her term will run until Dec. 31, 2026.

