CANTON — Lisbon’s Nancy LaFaver has been reappointed St. Lawrence County’s historian.
Ms. LaFaver, who retired as an educator at Heuvelton Central School after 33 years, was reappointed by the board of legislators on Feb. 6. She was first named to the post in 2021. Her term will run until Dec. 31, 2026.
“I would like to thank the St. Lawrence County administrator and the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators for their support and confidence in my reappointment. I look forward to working closely with them in the coming years,” Ms. LaFaver said.
For the past 20 years, she has also served as the historian for the town of Lisbon and also serves as the chair of the Lisbon Depot Museum and had served on several historical board across the county.
“It has been my desire to educate children (and the general public) about the history of the area and how it fits within the greater American history, and even world, story. So much of our nation’s history can be related back to this area and many times that local connection is overlooked,” said Ms. LaFaver, who has used artifacts from the Lisbon Depot Museum and the Lisbon historian’s office to present to local schools, home-school groups and other organizations to showcase how some of these events do coincide with the “big picture.”
Along with her regular duties of preserving and researching as the county’s historian and assisting and supporting the 32 local historians in the county, Ms. LaFaver said she will continue to work with the county, her committee, and the Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) to get the St. Lawrence County government complex buildings onto the National Register of Historic Places as a district. Those buildings include the courthouse, the Surrogate Court building, the former jail and the sheriff’s house. The nomination application is expected to be completed and submitted for review in June of this year, according to the historian.
The same committee is working with St. Lawrence County to restore and repurpose the old sheriff’s house for public use, according to Ms. LaFaver.
Along with her reappointment as county historian, LaFaver was recently reappointed as the Region 6A Coordinator for the Association of Public Historians of New York (APHNY). Region 6A includes all of Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.
Ms. LaFaver said that a goal of hers is to make this “part of the state become more historically recognized throughout all of New York State.” To do that, she said she will be working with other regional coordinators and focusing in the area of cultural tourism. Ms. LaFaver plans on having an exhibit at the next APHNY conference that will be held in Ithaca in September.
