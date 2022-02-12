FAIR HAVEN — The 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series begins this month with an introduction to the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and a presentation by WPBS President Mark Prasuhn about the documentary film, “New York’s Seaway Lighthouses.”
The three-part lecture series starts from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven, Cayuga County. It will focus on the making of the 90-minute documentary film from WPBS that explores the history of the nearly two-dozen lighthouses along the Seaway Trail.
“New York’s Seaway Lighthouses” explores when and why each of the lighthouses along the Seaway Trail were built, the functions each facility served and the lives of the lighthouse keepers who operated the beacons. Several current lighthouse keepers from the area are planning to take part in the event.
Mr. Prasuhn, president and general manager of Watertown-based WPBS-TV since 2019, will discuss the making of the popular documentary and share clips focused on the 11 lighthouses located within the proposed NMS boundaries, including the West Pierhead and Selkirk lighthouses in Oswego County.
Organized by the local sanctuary advisory council, the Feb. 19 event is the first installment in a three-part lecture series that will also include a March 26 talk in Oswego titled, “Weather and Lake Ontario,” and an April 30 event in Sackets Harbor featuring the talk, “Lake Ontario and the War of 1812.”
To register for the lecture series, visit tinyurl.com/LakeOntarioLighthouses.
The local National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council is a 15-member panel established to assist the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association in guiding the proposed NMS through the designation process. NOAA oversees the nation’s NMS system.
The proposed Lake Ontario NMS would encompass more than 1,700 square miles in eastern Lake Ontario to protect and showcase, advocates say, dozens of shipwrecks and other historically significant underwater assets.
