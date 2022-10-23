Library program will recount story of a long-lost opera

Oswego Library Director Luke Connor and Friends Board President Jeanne Brown work with Juan LaManna and Marilynn Smiley from Oswego Opera Theater and Audrey Hurley from the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum to prepare a special library program on the story of the discovery of “The Golden Cage”. Pictured from left are: Audrey Hurley, Jeanne Brown, Luke Connor, Marilynn Smiley, and Juan LaManna.

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library, in collaboration with the Oswego Opera Theater and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, will host a special program featuring the story behind the re-discovery of the music and lyrics to “The Golden Cage,” an operetta composed by two of the refugees who lived at Fort Ontario’s Safe Haven from August 1944 until February 1946.

The program will take place in the library’s community room at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. Patrons are asked to register online for this program at the link on the library’s website: oswegopubliclibrary.org

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.