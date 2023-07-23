Have you visited any of the historic sites in the north country?

You voted:

SACKETS HARBOR — A book that was written by a local historian about the War of 1812 is being turned into a docuseries by the author’s son.

Patrick Wilder wrote a book titled The Battle of Sackett’s Harbour: We Will Not Conquer Canada this Year; fast forward years later, and his son, Hans Wilder, is in the process of making a docuseries that will be put on free platforms such as YouTube, Tubi and Pluto TV.

Local historian’s War of 1812 book inspires docuseries

Patrick Wilder wrote a book titled “The Battle of Sackett’s Harbour: We Will Not Conquer Canada this Year.” Years later, his son, Hans Wilder, is in the process of making it into a docuseries. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Local historian’s War of 1812 book inspires docuseries

Patrick Wilder, a Sackets Harbor historian, visits the Battlefield Memorial. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Local historian’s War of 1812 book inspires docuseries

A cannon in front of the Sackets Harbor Visitor Center. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.