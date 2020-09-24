Our national pandemic crisis has provided an opportunity for us to reflect on days gone by and things from childhood that bring a smile. The West Martinsburg Mercantile provides a journey back in time for many of us who remember small neighborhood stores that families depended on for many household needs for the home including groceries. The small mom and pop stores were efficient little neighborhood establishments that so many of us remember. Many of these little stores were located in a portion of the home of the owner. The pace of life was slower, families usually had one car, and children could walk to almost anywhere they wished including schools and stores. If your mother or grandmother needed something from the store, you were usually given a list and a basket and off to the locale “mercantile” you went!
Kim Matuszczak Gracey grew up in the West Martinsburg area and remembers the Foote Store as the community store. Ms. Gracey bought the old building in 2001 and ran it as a bed and breakfast until July 2009. When she retired in 2019, Ms. Gracey reopened the store as the West Martinsburg Mercantile. The building and the store retain many original features that make a visit to the store a journey back in time. Much of the house has been made into apartments but the store portion of the building has come back to life with original shelving and equipment. Many visitors pass through daily and some visitors are just passing through and are intrigued enough to want to peek inside.
Built in the early 1800s, the store was a hub for the stagecoach line that ran from Rectors via West Martinsburg to Lowville. The stagecoach carried people and mail. When the store was built, it housed the store and for many years the post office as well. An 1885 fire destroyed the building, but it was rebuilt on site by J. H. Ralsten. Several owners continued through the years and ran the store. The Hausauer family added a hand cranked gas pump during their period of ownership during the ‘30s and ‘40s. They sold the store to Warren and Marie Foote in the 1950s and the operation continued until 1994.
At one time, West Martinsburg had not only a mercantile with a post office but also the Goudy Cheese Factory, a School House (District No. 5) an Advent Church, a Methodist Church, Petrie’s Blacksmith Shop, a wagon factory with repair shop, the Taylor Hotel and a cheese box factory. All of these businesses were centered around the four corners of West Martinsburg where a plank road ran from West Martinsburg to Copenhagen. An 1885 fire wiped out almost all of those early businesses. An 1890 fire took out the hotel and a fire in 1949 burned out the school.
Stagecoaches faded away and were replaced by automobiles. RFD — rural free delivery — mail delivery routes replaced the need for a post office centered pick-up. Families no longer needed blacksmith services to the degree once used and milk deliveries for making cheese could be easily trucked to larger centers. Supermarkets and shopping centers changed everything! West Martinsburg, by the 1960s, was no longer the thriving community that it once was but the Foote store was still a staple for the community. All we have left today is the West Martinsburg Mercantile, the West Martinsburg Town Hall which in the 1850 was the Advent Church, the West Martinsburg Methodist Episcopal Church and the historic West Martinsburg Cemetery.
The mercantile has a variety of grocery products, baked goods and stocked coolers and freezers are available as well as unique items from 34 different producers and creators of local products and gift ware. Different flavors of coffee are brewed daily from blends produced by the Tug Hill Artisan Roasters. Recently added to the store are books published by the Martinsburg Historical Society.
The Advent Church was bought by the Town of Martinsburg in 1892 and became the West Martinsburg Town Hall. The town has replaced windows, painted the exterior and is going to work on the foundation. This site is used yearly for the traditional West Martinsburg Ice Cream Social. Placement of a historic roadside marker provided by the Pomeroy Foundation in Syracuse will happen shortly.
The West Martinsburg Methodist Church holds an annual Christmas service each first Wednesday in December. Many West Martinsburg artifacts are held in a small museum room in the upstairs of the church. The Society for the Preservation of the West Martinsburg Methodist Church is actively seeking funds to stabilize and re-roof the steeple. Covid has prevented any fundraising efforts at this time.
The West Martinsburg Cemetery is among the very oldest and historic in the town. It is the burial site for large numbers of veterans from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War veterans and a veteran of the Spanish American War. The writer has just recently discovered that in December 1882, the local West Martinsburg cooper’s wife, Judy Thomas, a woman of color, was buried in an unmarked grave in the cemetery.
Ms. Gracey has been successful in turning back time. Thank you, for the journey back and for helping save another especially important piece of Northern New York and Lewis County history. The mercantile, the two churches and the historical cemetery are significant to our history. If you have not paid a visit to the West Martinsburg Mercantile and seen these other historic buildings and sites in this historic little area, now is the time! Take the ride and journey back!
