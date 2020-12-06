While there was no public ceremony to light the holiday decorations on Public Square this year, Times librarian Kelly Burdick searched the archives for photos of tree lightings and Christmas parades of the past. Some decorations have long been retired, while some look much the same today.
Latest News
- Evans Mills Primary pivots to remote learning after staff member tests positive for COVID
- Giants stun Seahawks, stretch win streak to four games
- Indian River students will still get snow days off in event of bad weather
- Spots filling up fast for free COVID test appointments this week in Jefferson County
- Challenges and successes: North country teachers describe education amid a pandemic
- Popular Winona Tourathon, Stone Wall ready to go live for 2021, Try-It ski race revived
- Recreational sports: 16-year-old Pulaski girl lands first buck on 78-degree day
- Raiders rally for victory over winless Jets
Most Popular
-
Felts Mills man recounts night he was shot in his home
-
Parts of St. Lawrence County moving toward possible microcluster declaration
-
Daughter witnesses father getting in car crash near Watertown; three taken to hospital
-
Watertown activist, seriously injured at intersection, lobbies for traffic light
-
PROPERTY SALES
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- FOR SALE premium Soybean & Alfalfa baleage, $80/per bale, whole
- City of Ogdensburg Comptroller�s Office 330 Ford Street Ogdensburg, NY
- GoCo Massena, LLC was formed on October 29, 2020. The
- FRENCH BULLDOG pups. Shots, dewormed & vet checked. Sire is
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.