When I saw that a faculty member of Tuskegee Institute visited Watertown in May 1920 to raise money for the university, I wondered about the connection between a historically Black university in Alabama, and a small city in Northern New York.
As it turns out, in its early years, Tuskegee relied on donations from philanthropists and middle class whites who supported the idea of elevating Black youth with education. Representatives from the institute traveled the eastern United States soliciting funds in this way for decades.
They visited Watertown and nearby towns Oswego, Fulton, Syracuse and Rochester on a nearly annual basis to solicit donations. On these trips, they appealed to civic clubs, churches and schools. Watertown High School students eagerly donated what they could and even made speeches in support of Tuskegee.
One of the representatives who visited Watertown to secure funds was Booker T. Washington, early civil rights leader and head faculty member of Tuskegee.
Washington excelled at negotiating and fundraising. He traveled extensively throughout the East Coast, raising awareness about racial issues and funds for Tuskegee. By the time he made his first visit to Watertown in 1913, Washington was a well-known figure on a national stage, speaking extensively on racial issues.
That first visit in 1913, though — it was kind of a disaster.
That August, Washington had accepted the invitation of the Rev. J.H. Larson of the Emmanuel Congregational Church. It was decided that the address would be given at the nearby First Presbyterian Church because it accommodated more people.
According to the Times, Washington arrived at the church on the appointed day, only to find it locked and deserted. Apparently, there had been a mix-up and Rev. Larson was on vacation with his wife.
All was not lost, however, as a Times reporter was able to meet up with Washington in his room at the Hotel LeRay as he was packing up to leave. He took the mix-up in stride.
The reporter wrote, “‘I don’t understand how the arrangements went wrong, but I am taking it all philosophically. ... I have enjoyed a ‘night off’ and I have been further north in New York state than I have ever been before. Remember me to Mr. Larson’, said Mr. Washington with a smile as he shook hands and started across the Square toward the station, ‘Perhaps I’ll come to Watertown some other time with better results, so far as lecturing goes.’”
Indeed, Washington made it back to Watertown with better results the following year.
During that visit in 1914, he actually gave two lectures.
The first was to a mostly white audience at the Emmanuel Congregational Church on South Hamilton Street. Earlier predictions about a large crowd had proved to be accurate. It was estimated that nearly 1,000 people were in attendance, filling the seats, the aisles, the choir loft, and the pastor’s study. Even then, a reported thousand more folks were turned away at the door.
“I don’t need or crave anybody’s sympathy,” he told the crowd. “I belong to a race that has plenty of work and plenty of problems to solve. I would not change color with the whitest man in America. I thank God for the privilege of living in a county where there is plenty of work to do.”
At the conclusion of the lecture, “a wave of hearty applause showed that the speaker’s eloquent address had reached the hearts of his listeners.” A collection was taken up for the benefit of the Tuskegee Institute, and the response was reportedly “very generous.”
Washington was then whisked away by automobile to his second lecture of the day, this time speaking to a mostly Black audience at the Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church on Morrison Street.
He told the audience that it was their responsibility to show white people that Black people are respectable and capable of holding the rights which they felt they deserve. “The white people are watching you. If you want to get ahead you want to do your duty, and then more than your duty.”
He advised them on practical matters, urging them to open bank accounts and to be economical in their purchases. He discussed the advantages of a respectable home and seeing to repairs and upkeep immediately. He encouraged men to include their wives as full partners in business affairs.
The speeches Washington gave in Watertown encapsulate his message as a whole, one that is now part of his legacy and civil rights history: that African Americans must improve themselves through education and hard work in order to earn the respect of whites and later they could strive for equal rights.
Some modern scholars and even some of Washington’s contemporaries argue that this message was too passive, that waiting for equal rights was a form of submission.
Those critics probably wouldn’t find it surprising to read that when he was extended the proprietor’s invitation to eat in the Hotel LeRay’s dining room with the other guests, Washington refused. Instead, he took his dinner in his private room so as not to offend any local customs.
But it cannot be discounted that Washington was hugely influential in his time. His ideas — not just on race relations, but on education in general, continue to resonate to this day.
When he died in 1915, only a year after his last Watertown visit, the Times editorialized “It is safe to say that no individual who has worked for the uplift of the Negro race in recent times accomplished more than Booker T. Washington. ... He moved his people far along the scale of advancement, and he will ever be gratefully remembered not alone by his own race but by all Americans.”
