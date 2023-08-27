Site changes for new Massena Museum storage building

Plans are still moving forward to site a storage building behind the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Center and Museum, but the location has been changed. Town of Massena Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselman told town board members that the change had to be made because of the size of the storage building. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Plans are still moving forward to site a storage building behind the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Center and Museum in downtown Massena, but the location has been changed.

Town of Massena Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselman told town board members that the change had to be made because of the size of the storage building.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.