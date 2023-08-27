MASSENA — Plans are still moving forward to site a storage building behind the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Center and Museum in downtown Massena, but the location has been changed.
Town of Massena Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselman told town board members that the change had to be made because of the size of the storage building.
“Originally it was supposed to be in the back entrance on the right-hand side where the parking spots are. Due to the size of the building, it would be encroaching on the laneway. So, it has been moved up right behind the museum in the Rite Aid corner of the parking lot,” he said.
Casselman said that, in order to make that work, they will need to remove a piece of curbing to accommodate the new traffic flow.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said the original concern was vehicles coming from Main Street to the rear parking lot would be traveling too fast and run into the building.
“So, they have a plan so that we should be able to alleviate any issues there. Of course, if people would just slow down a little bit, too, we wouldn’t have any problems,” she said.
The building will be used to store museum artifacts that are currently located at the former Hallmark store at the St. Lawrence Centre mall under a rental agreement with the town. Moving items to the mall solved a storage issue at the museum. Items that had previously been stored at the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street had been stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
Museum board members have said the temporary mall location made it easier to move items because it’s one level. The space is 3,000 square feet with a new roof. It also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, which allows for displays to advertise the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which gives the town’s highway department crew access to move items into the space.
But, there have been concerns that, as the mall shifts its focus to warehouse storage, the town may be asked to remove its items. Linda McQuinn, the town’s grant writer, has been seeking grant funding for the storage building, which has an estimated cost of $57,000.
The museum board has also engaged in a letter-writing campaign to seek donations. Councilor Francis J. Carvel said they had received another $1,000 toward the cost of the building. That’s in addition to grant funding that has already been received, including $5,000 from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The Northern New York Community Foundation learned of the town’s dilemma in early May and obtained grant funding to assist with the purchase.
“We are pleased to help build upon the investments that continue to be made to enhance this important resource in the Massena area,” Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a statement. “The facility is a great reminder of the importance of the appreciation of the region’s history and heritage.”
“If anybody gets a copy of the newsletter from the Northern New York Community Foundation, it has a nice article and picture of our museum and what they’re doing to give us $5,000 toward the storage,” Bellor said.
In addition to the discussion of the museum storage, town board members also set two public hearings for Sept. 20. One will be to establish a moratorium on all billboard development, construction and installation in the town of Massena until changes can be made to the local law. The moratorium will expire on Feb. 28.
A second public hearing will be held to override the 2% property tax if necessary in the 2024 budget. Board members will hold budget workshops prior to regular Sept. 20 board meeting, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the Highway Department, Massena International Airport, Massena Public Library, museum, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce and dog control. The second session at 3:30 p.m. will cover the assessor, town court, tax office, town clerk, Massena Senior Citizens and Massena Meals on Wheels.
Councilor Debra A. Willer, the town’s liaison to the Massena Public Library’s Board of Trustees, said that board had reviewed their budget proposal and had submitted it to the town for consideration.
The regular meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.
