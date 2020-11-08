Watertown has a strong tradition of honoring its service members on Veterans Day. These photos show the ceremonies held on Public Square through the years, beginning with the very first as World War I ended in 1918.
No ceremonies were held during the four years America was engaged in World War II, but they started back up with new meaning in 1945, with record crowds and unabashed patriotism.
Today, ceremonies are more low-key, mostly held at the headquarters of veterans groups, like the American Legion Post 61 on Sterling Street.
The Watertown Daily Times thanks the veterans of Northern New York for their service and for continuing to honor the memory of the veterans of yesterday.
