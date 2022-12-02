Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 2, 2012: 600- pound lions sell for $15,000 at asset auction: Said to weigh over 600 pounds each, the J.I. Mott, Iron Works lions that have “guarded” 101 Public Square for a number of years were sold at auction Saturday. “They have been in Watertown since 1857,” said auctioneer Bernard J. Brzostek. The lions were originally placed at the entrance of the Wiggins and Johnson Clothing Store in the Hotel Woodruff in 1857.
25 years ago
Dec. 2, 1997: Town of Lowville has received a $3,566 grant from the Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund to index the town minutes since April 2, 1948. This will eliminate the time consuming task of searching through the minutes page by page to locate an item. The Town will use its grant funds to purchase a database program and to pay an Inventory Clerk to index the six volumes of town minutes.
50 years ago
Dec. 2, 1972: BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River Central School has sent two students to the New York State School Music Association Conference begin held at Rochester. Beaver River has been represented in All-State musical groups for three of the last four years.
75 years ago
Dec. 2, 1947: Justice Henry J. Kimball presides at term in Lowville Episcopal Church House. Meeting in emergency quarters, the December term of supreme court with Judge Henry J. Kimball of Watertown presiding, convened Monday afternoon at 2 in the parish house of the Trinity Episcopal church.
100 years ago
Dec. 2, 1922: Jefferson County National Subsidiary Completely Equipped. The first within-a-city branch bank in the North Country was opened at 2 this afternoon in the Cuff block at the corner of Mill and Main streets by the Jefferson County National Bank. It is known as the North Side Branch of that institution.
125 years ago
Dec.2, 1897: A large assortment of groceries...besides tea and coffee! Is carried in stock a the Atlantic Tea Store.
150 years ago
Dec. 2, 1872: “Fowl” proceedings are going on in the hen houses, innocent geese and plump, stately turkeys are kidnapped nightly.
The world
1930 — Great Depression: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Herbert Hoover proposes a $150 million public works program to help generate jobs and stimulate the economy.
1970 — The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.
1991 — Canada and Poland become the first nations to recognize the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union.
1993 — Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot and killed in Medellín.
1993 — Space Shuttle program: STS-61: NASA launches the Space Shuttle Endeavour on a mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.
2001 — Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
2015 — San Bernardino attack: Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik kill 14 people and wound 22 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California.
2016 — Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.
2020 — Cannabis is removed from the list of most dangerous drugs of the international drug control treaty by the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.
