Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 5, 2012: Sackets Harbor- The village’s recreational walking trails drew strong interest in their first full season of operation, boosted by the War of 1812 bicentennial. The village has had visitors and bus tours come in from several states and Canada to walk the village’s trail, starting from the Ontario Place Hotel, General Smith Drive. Mrs. Giles said the village’s trail had 205 people registered as traveling the path. The trail had only 30 visitors in 2011, after opening in September.
25 years ago
Dec. 5, 1997: Carthage- Most teens anxiously await turning 16 and becoming licensed to drive a car. But on Carolyn M. Tyler’s sweet 16th, a different birthday wish came true, and not in a car, not even on the ground. On her 16th birthday, Miss Tyler took her first solo flight in a Cessna 172.
50 years ago
Dec. 5, 1972: Gouverneur- A 55- minute loss of electrical power was experienced by a large section of St. Lawrence County Monday night from 5:35 to 6:30. Service was restored when emergency crews had secured one of the two power lines. Firemen were called to the Municipal Building on emergency standby.
75 years ago
Dec. 5, 1947: Potsdam, Arthur James Wilmot, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pliny Wilmot of Potsdam, enlisted in the U.S. Army yesterday at a recruiting office in the civic center. Wilmot will go to Watertown where he will take his physical examinations and will continue to New York City and expects to be stationed at Fort Dix, N.J. Wilmot is the oldest son of a family of eight children. His father is employed with the Lamar Brothers Coal Company.
100 years ago
Dec. 5, 1922: The Jefferson County Historical Society got off to a good start at its annual meeting held Monday night. Few counties have the opportunity has in the bequest of the late Mrs. Paddock. The spacious home in lower Washington Street, just off the business section, provides a splendid place for the society and for the historical museum that it will house. Such a home provides a meeting place for the various organizations, as was intended in the bequest of Mrs. Paddock.
125 years ago
Dec. 5, 1897: Victor Herbert, Gertrude May Stein and Isidore Luckstone at Washington Hall. - It is perhaps needless to add that such talented musicians cannot be procured for any small sum, and the Women’s Musical Society, under whose auspices the concert is given, have incurred heavy expense in getting them here, in addition to other expenses incident to such an undertaking. The Times feels sure that the musical public will see that the society does not lose by their venture to provide so fine an attraction.
150 years ago
Dec. 5, 1872: The 56th anniversary of the Jefferson County Bible Society was held Dec. 3rd in the Congregational Church, Carthage. Remarks by Rev. Mr. Long, Agt., that the society is not a denominational society in any sense, but rather the peoples cause for the good of the people.
The world
2014 — Exploration Flight Test 1, the first flight test of Orion, is launched.
2017 — The International Olympic Committee bans Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics for doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
