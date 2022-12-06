Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 06, 2012: Lucy E. Billings, the daughter of the former director of St. Regis Paper Co., has been elected to the Civil Court in Manhattan’s First Municipal District.
25 years ago
Dec. 06, 1997: OGDENSBURG — Kmart will close its store in Ogdensburg’s Gateway Shopping Center March 4 because of sluggish sales, company officials said Friday.
50 years ago
Dec. 06, 1972: Dexter — Signs designating which village streets may be used by snowmobiles were erected at Brown Street intersections Saturday. The signs, furnished by the State Transportation Dept., have a silhouette of snowmobile and driver in white on a black background. The streets indicated may be used only for driving snowmobiles to and from the owner’s house to areas outside the village. Snowmobiles may not be operated faster than 15 miles an hour nor driven after 11 p.m., except to go to or from the owner’s home.
75 years ago
Dec. 06, 1947: Members of the Visiting Nurse Association arrange some of the articles which will be for sale when the bargain shop opens in the basement of the Memorial Health building Monday afternoon at 1. The public is invited to visit the shop.
100 years ago
Dec. 06, 1922: Water supply is unsatisfactory — West Carthage residents to register complaint — Low water in Pleasant Lake. Suggestion is made that Carthage and West Carthage use same supply, but villagers are reluctant to enter into agreement.
125 years ago
Dec. 06, 1897: George Slosson won the championship at the billiard tournament in New York Saturday. He has regained his old position and it will be particularly gratifying to his friends in St. Lawrence county, where he passed his early days. He devoted much of his time playing billiards than he did in study, and was reprimanded for it many times, but he continued his work in billiards, and it has brought him not only fame, but a very good recompense in more material things.
150 years ago
Dec. 06, 1872: We have decided to dispose of our immense stock of billiard tables at prices a little above cost. First-class 5x10 new tables, complete, $300. Second hand tables made over new. $200, $225, $250, etc. A great variety, to suit all buyers. Send for catalogue. Kavanagh & Decker
The world
1904 — Theodore Roosevelt articulated his “Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, stating that the U.S. would intervene in the Western Hemisphere should Latin American governments prove incapable or unstable.
1969 — Altamont Free Concert: At a free concert performed by the Rolling Stones, 18-year old Meredith Hunter is stabbed to death by Hells Angels security guards.
1973 — The Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States House of Representatives votes 387 – 35 to confirm Gerald Ford as vice president of the United States. (On Nov. 27, the Senate confirmed him 92 – 3.)
1977 — South Africa grants independence to Bophuthatswana, although it is not recognized by any other country.
1989 — The École Polytechnique massacre (or Montreal Massacre): Marc Lépine, an anti-feminist gunman, murders 14 young women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal.
1990 — A military jet of the Italian Air Force, abandoned by its pilot after an on-board fire, crashed into a high school near Bologna, Italy, killing 12 students and injuring 88 other people.
1991 — Yugoslav Wars: In Croatia, forces of the Serb-dominated Yugoslav People’s Army (JNA) heaviest bombardment of Dubrovnik during a siege of seven months.
1992 — The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, India, is demolished, leading to widespread riots causing the death of over 1,500 people.
1999 — A&M Records Inc. v. Napster Inc.: The Recording Industry Association of America sues the peer-to-peer file-sharing service Napster, alleging copyright infringement.
2005 — An Iranian Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft crashes into a ten-floor apartment building in a residential area of Tehran, killing all 94 on board and 12 more on the ground.
2006 — NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars.
2015 — Venezuelan parliamentary election: For the first time in 17 years, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela loses its majority in parliament.
2017 — Donald Trump’s administration officially announces the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
