Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 07, 2012: A large group of soldiers spent a few hours Wednesday morning on Fort Drum delivering toys that will be given to military children as part of the post-wide Mountain of Toys program, which is in its 18th year. Marching in the dark into the early moments of sunrise, about 150 soldiers from the 7th Engineer Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade carried their toy donations about 2.5 miles from their headquarters to the post’s United Service Organizations office.
25 years ago
Dec. 07, 1997: First-and second- graders in the Sackets Harbor Central School District will travel to Watertown this week to buy toys for needy children. The students helped parent and teacher volunteers during a three-day bake sale last week, collecting $200 for their efforts.
50 years ago
Dec. 07, 1972: Matthew d’Arienzo, 81 E. Orvis St., Massena, was elected chairman of the Massena Housing Authority and Henry Besio, 20 Park Ave., Massena, vice chairman at a meeting held at Laurel Terrace apartments Tuesday night.
75 years ago
Dec. 07, 1947: Five telephones for offices burned out of the Lewis County Court house have been reinstalled in new locations, according to Marion Davis, superintendent of the Lowville telephone office. Two telephones, 71 and 478, have been installed for the county welfare department located in Payne-Jones Inc. Other phones installed are: county treasurer, located in the opera house.
100 years ago
Dec. 07, 1922: Construction cost $4,000. Massena, Dec. 7 — a New Epworth Hall costing $4,000 has been erected by the Methodist Episcopal church at North Bangor. The building is part of an advance program being worked out by the pastor. He insists that the church should serve the community during the week as well as on Sunday. This hall, with its complete equipment, will furnish means for a strong and efficient program of education and recreation for the whole community.
125 years ago
Dec. 07, 1897: There appears in a recent issue of the Brochure series of Architectural Illustration a line photograph and personal sketch of Claude Fayette Bragdon, a young man, who was known in this city (Watertown) in early life, and has achieved success elsewhere. His father George O. Bragdon, was at one time connected with the editorial department of the Times. His son was a mere youth in those days.
150 years ago
Dec. 07, 1872: The Associated Press Agency in New York must be hard up for news matter when it sends over the wires such reports as come to us today. What do the mass of country readers care for the “Great Diamond Fraud,” or the Lottery Drawing in Louisville? If nothing of more interest or value can be scored up, we advise that nothing be sent.
The world
1932 — German-born Swiss physicist Albert Einstein is granted an American visa.
1941 — Attack on Pearl Harbor: The Imperial Japanese Navy carries out a surprise attack on the United States Pacific Fleet and its defending Army and Marine air forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
1972 – Apollo 17, the last Apollo moon mission, is launched. The crew takes the photograph known as The Blue Marble as they leave the Earth.
2016 – Pakistan International Airlines Flight 661, a domestic passenger flight from Chitral to Islamabad, operated by ATR-42-500 crashes near Havelian, killing all 47 on board.
