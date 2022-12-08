Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 08, 2012: The Orchestra of Northern New York’s “A Holiday Celebration” also will celebrate the singing talents of students in six school districts in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. Watertown and Potsdam concerts are $22 for adults, $20 for senior citizens.
25 years ago
Dec. 08, 1997: A. Millain Smith. A veteran of the Old Newsboys Day fundraiser to benefit the Salvation Army, raised $8,700 for the organization this year. Mr. Smith, who sells copies of the Watertown Daily Times to a group of benefactors, sold one copy of Friday’s newspaper for $2,000. He sold a total of 100 papers for amounts ranging from $500 to $1,200.
50 years ago
Dec. 08, 1972: Mrs. Ann D. Bryant, 146 Bishop St., wife of Gordon W. Bryant, executive editor of the Watertown Daily Times, has been selected winner of the Israel A. Shapiro Award as Watertown’s Citizen of the Year for 1972. The award is presented to the man or woman who did the most to make Watertown a happier and more prosperous place in which to live, according to Mr. Parker.
75 years ago
Dec. 08, 1947: The fourth in a series of glove-making classes, held by the Lewis County home demonstration agent, Miss Marian G. Jimerson, will be held Thursday in Lowville. All leaders who desire additional help on their glove-making projects, may receive it by visiting Miss Jimerson at the office in the basement of the postoffice.
100 years ago
Dec. 08, 1922: League of Women Voters now to meet each month — Miss Barbra Gamble to appoint delegate to state convention Jan. 16-17. — Meetings of the Jefferson County Branch of the League of Women Voters will be held monthly and the “Know Your Country” program will be used, as authorized in a resolution adopted at the meeting.
125 years ago
Dec. 08, 1897: Sale and Supper held by the Woman’s Auxiliary of the YMCA in the association parlors yesterday afternoon and evening were a decided success. The sale commenced early in the afternoon and continued through the evening and supper was served from 5:30 to 7. The receipts were $85, and the conduct of the affair reflected great credit upon the ladies in the charge.
150 years ago
Dec. 08, 1872: Correspondence of the Daily Times and Reformer: Good sleighing, sunshine and squalls to-day. Business lively and taxes heavy. Christmas coming and chickens high. Scores of teams laden with ore pass through Antwerp each day. Have a care about the amount of roast turkey you eat Christmas.
The world
1962 – Workers at four New York City newspapers (this later increases to nine) go on strike for 114 days.
1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.
1990 – The Galileo spacecraft flies past Earth for the first time.
1991 – The leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine sign an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.
1992 – The Galileo spacecraft flies past Earth for the second time.
2009 – Bombings in Baghdad, Iraq, kill 127 people and injure 448 others.
2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.
2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.