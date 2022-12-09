Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 09, 2012: West Carthage firefighters to host a free holiday dinner. Taking the lead from the Elks and Lions community Thanksgiving dinner, the village fire department is spearheading a community Christmas dinner.
25 years ago
Dec. 09, 1997: “Midnight Madness,” Sleigh Rides Friday evening on Public Square: The Downtown Business Association will host Midnight Madness and Santa’s Sleigh Rides from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on Public Square.
50 years ago
Dec. 09, 1972: Saranac Lake, “Big D.” local hardware and lumber store owned by the firm of Deckers Inc. has been sold to the L. Grossman Sons Inc. with headquarters in Braintree, Mass., it was jointly announced Friday by John and William Decker, and Michael Grossman.
75 years ago
Dec. 09, 1947: The Potsdam post office is looking forward to the largest Christmas business in the history of the institution. This prediction is based on the decided increase of business at the post office during the year which has exceeded any previous year. Mrs. Ruth Perrin, postmaster, is urging everyone to send their Christmas cards early, and by first class mail, with a three-cent stamp, and sealed, to insure delivery.
100 years ago
Dec. 09, 1922: Oneida County Creamery starts branch in Lowville. Anson E. Livingston of Watertown arrived in town yesterday and will have charge of the Oneida county creamery store to be opened on Saturday in the Lewis County Trust block. The store has been newly redecorated and has a new floor and glass front. It presents a most attractive appearance.
125 years ago
Dec. 09, 1897: We have just received a fresh supply of Hildreth’s famous velvet molasses candy. It is put up in 10c, 15c, and 25c packages. Up-to-Date Cigar Store, 9 Arcade Street.
150 years ago
Dec. 09, 1872: The mayor’s annual report was received and read by the clerk, and on motion of Alderman, O’Brien was accepted and placed on file. Ald. O’Brien moved that the salary of the City Chamberlain be placed at $1,000 for this year.
The world
1905 – In France, a law separating church and state is passed.
1911 – A mine explosion near Briceville, Tenn., kills 84 miners despite rescue efforts led by the United States Bureau of Mines.
1917 – World War I: Field Marshal Allenby captures Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire.
1935 – Student protests occur in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, and are subsequently dispersed by government authorities.
1935 – Walter Liggett, an American newspaper editor and muckraker, is killed in a gangland murder.
1946 – The subsequent Nuremberg trials begin with the Doctors’ Trial, prosecuting physicians and officers alleged to be involved in Nazi human experimentation and mass murder under the guise of euthanasia.
1946 – The Constituent Assembly of India meets for the first time to write the Constitution of India.
1948 – The Genocide Convention is adopted.
1950 – Cold War: Harry Gold is sentenced to 30 years in jail for helping Klaus Fuchs pass information about the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union. His testimony is later instrumental in the prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.
1953 – Red Scare: General Electric announces that all communist employees will be discharged from the company.
1956 – Trans-Canada Air Lines Flight 810, a Canadair North Star, crashes near Hope, British Columbia, Canada, killing all 62 people on board.
1960 – The first episode of Coronation Street, the world’s longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom.
1961 – Tanganyika becomes independent from Britain.
1965 – Kecksburg UFO incident: A fireball is seen from Michigan to Pennsylvania; with witnesses reporting something crashing in the woods near Pittsburgh.
1968 – Douglas Engelbart gave what became known as “The Mother of All Demos”, publicly debuting the computer mouse, hypertext, and the bit-mapped graphical user interface using the oN-Line System (NLS).
1969 – U.S. Secretary of State William P. Rogers proposes his plan for a ceasefire in the War of Attrition; Egypt and Jordan accept it over the objections of the PLO, which leads to civil war in Jordan in September 1970.
1971 – Indo-Pakistani War: The Indian Air Force executes an airdrop of Indian Army units, bypassing Pakistani defences.
1973 – British and Irish authorities sign the Sunningdale Agreement in an attempt to establish a power-sharing Northern Ireland Executive and a cross-border Council of Ireland.
1979 – The eradication of the smallpox virus is certified, making smallpox the first of only two diseases that have been driven to extinction (with rinderpest in 2011 being the other).
1987 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: The First Intifada begins in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.
1992 – American troops land in Somalia for Operation Restore Hope.
1996 – Gwen Jacob is acquitted of committing an indecent act, giving women the right to be topless in Ontario, Canada.
2003 – A blast in the center of Moscow kills six people and wounds several more.
2008 – Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich is arrested by federal officials for crimes including attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.
2012 – A plane crash in Mexico kills seven people.
2013 – At least seven are dead and 63 are injured following a train accident near Bintaro, Indonesia.
2016 – President Park Geun-hye of South Korea is impeached by the country’s National Assembly in response to a major political scandal.
2016 – At least 57 people are killed and a further 177 injured when two schoolgirl suicide bombers attack a market area in Madagali, Adamawa, Nigeria in the Madagali suicide bombings.
2017 – The Marriage Amendment Bill receives royal assent and comes into effect, making Australia the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriage.
2019 – A volcano on Whakaari / White Island, New Zealand, kills 22 people after it erupts.
2021 – 55 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a truck with 160 migrants from Central America overturned in Chiapas, Mexico.
