Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 12, 2012: Sunday hours at Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library may be here to stay. During Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Watertown City Manager Sharon A. Addison discussed how she and the library were working to keep the library open every day of the week.
25 years ago
Dec. 12, 1997: Mary E. and Channing C. Redfield Contracting want to give an economic boost to business and the community. Mr. Mrs. Redfield are offering 2,150 square foot of office space rent-free.
50 years ago
Dec. 12, 1972: Canton: With Jan. 1 1973 As the deadline, nine communities in St. Lawrence County have not yet complied with the state’s mandate for chlorination of their water supplies. Four of the nine have had anywhere from one to seven contaminated samples taken during past two years.
75 years ago
Dec. 12, 1947: Michael Tarkulich, WMSA Engineer, Says Prospects Bright, Addresses Lions. According to the present trend, the prospects for television in northern New York are bright, Quoting the president of the Sonar and Television corporation, Mr. Tarkulich said, “a television network would extend to the West Coast by 1950.”
100 years ago
Dec. 12, 1922: Milk company action on trial. Former Potsdam man sues Brown & Bailey- heard at Glen Falls- George Barnett of Boston Seeks to Compel Performance of Contract For Purchase of Plant.
125 years ago
Dec. 12, 1897: Annual meeting of New York State Association in Syracuse Yesterday. The New York state association for the protection of fish and game held its annual meeting in this city today. The most important business of the morning session was the adoption of a new name and constitution. The organization will hereafter be known as the “New York State Fish, Game and Forest League.”
150 years ago
Dec. 12, 1872: New firm! New store! New goods! The undersigned have opened at 127 Factory St. with a full assortment of groceries, provisions, crockery, Yankee Notions &c. We invite the public to call and examine our Stock, and we will try and have no one go away dissatisfied. Remember, everything is new. Goods delivered to an part of the City Free of Charge. J.P. Davenport & Co.
The world
1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter “S” [***] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John’s, Newfoundland.
1915 – Yuan Shikai declares the establishment of the Empire of China and proclaims himself Emperor.
1917 – Father Edward J. Flanagan founds Boys Town as a farm village for wayward boys.
1935 – Lebensborn Project, a Nazi reproduction program, is founded by Heinrich Himmler.
1937 – Second Sino-Japanese War: USS Panay incident: Japanese aircraft bomb and sink U.S. gunboat USS Panay on the Yangtze river in China.
1939 – HMS Duchess sinks after a collision with HMS Barham off the coast of Scotland with the loss of 124 men.
1939 – Winter War: The Battle of Tolvajärvi, also known as the first major Finnish victory in the Winter War, begins.
1941 – World War II: Fifty-four Japanese A6M Zero fighters raid Batangas Field, Philippines. Jesús Villamor and four Filipino fighter pilots fend them off; César Basa is killed.
1941 – The Holocaust: Adolf Hitler declares the imminent extermination of the Jews at a meeting in the Reich Chancellery.
1945 – The People’s Republic of Korea is outlawed in the South, by order of the United States Army Military Government in Korea.
1946 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 13 relating to acceptance of Siam (now Thailand) to the United Nations is adopted.
1956 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 121 relating to acceptance of Japan to the United Nations is adopted.
1963 – Kenya declares independence from Great Britain.
1979 – The 8.2 Mw Tumaco earthquake shakes Colombia and Ecuador with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), killing 300–600, and generating a large tsunami.
1985 – Arrow Air Flight 1285, a McDonnell Douglas DC-8, crashes after takeoff in Gander, Newfoundland, killing all 256 people on board, including 236 members of the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
2000 – The United States Supreme Court releases its decision in Bush v. Gore. The Supreme Court decided that vote recounts be halted, allowing the previous vote certification made by Florida Secretary of State, Katherine Harris, to stand for Bush, who thereby won Florida’s 25 electoral votes. Florida’s votes gave Bush, the Republican candidate, 271 electoral votes, one more than the 270 required to win the Electoral College. Democratic candidate Al Gore won 267 electoral votes but received 266, as a “faithless elector” from the District of Columbia abstained from voting.
