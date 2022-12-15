Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 15, 2012: On a hill overlooking the St. Lawrence River, military heroes will be honored eternally. The St. Lawrence Country Vietnam Memorial was dedicated in Ogdensburg’s Greenbelt this week. The memorial honors 32 St. Lawrence County residents who were killed in action during the Vietnam War and commemorates the 2011 Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall in Ogdensburg.
25 years ago
Dec. 15, 1997: Coming to Times Currents this week...same great information new reader-friendly format! You’ll find the important community information you’re looking for more quickly and easily in Times Currents!
50 years ago
Dec. 15, 1972: Canton: Rebuilding of the $1,930,578 Canton water filtration plant continues despite nasty weather, with most of the walls rebuilt and the roof soon to go on. The plant was destroyed by fire Oct. 16. A spokesman at the site said masonry, brick and block work is completed, except for non-supporting walls inside.
75 years ago
Dec. 15, 1947: Potsdam: Village streets were in a dangerous condition last night following a half-inch fall of snow in the afternoon. Traffic packed down the snow, giving it a glass like-surface. The cold wave which sent the mercury down to near zero early Saturday ended early Sunday morning with a rise of nearly 24 degrees in the temperature. Thermometers registered 30 above early Sunday afternoon.
100 years ago
Dec. 15, 1922: Under the new ruling that the New York Central has made that district freight accounting bureaus will be maintained at various points throughout the line Carthage will come under the jurisdiction of the Syracuse office. Under this arrangement the position of accountant at the Carthage freight office will be abolished.
125 years ago
Dec. 15, 1897: The town’s industrial improvement as indicated by its freight traffic. Never in the history of the Carthage railroad station has the freight traffic been as large as now. When the tanneries and blast furnaces were closed their loss were deplored, for it was supposed that it would have a serious effect on the freight traffic and on the laboring population, but it is not so.
150 years ago
Dec. 15, 1872: The next annual meeting of the Jefferson County Agricultural Society, for the election of officers for 1873, and for the exhibition and awarding of premiums on winter fruit and field crops, will be held at the Court House in the city of Watertown at 12 o’clock, M.
The world
1939 – “Gone with the Wind” (highest inflation adjusted grossing film) receives its premiere at Loew’s Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
1941 –German troops murder over 15,000 Jews at Drobytsky Yar, a ravine southeast of the city of Kharkiv.
1961 – Adolf Eichmann is sentenced to death after being found guilty by an Israeli court of 15 criminal charges, including charges of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people, and membership of an outlawed organization.
1965 – Project Gemini: Gemini 6A, crewed by Wally Schirra and Thomas Stafford, is launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida. Four orbits later, it achieves the first space rendezvous, with Gemini 7.
1970 – Soviet spacecraft Venera 7 successfully lands on Venus. It is the first successful soft landing on another planet.
1973 – John Paul Getty III, grandson of American billionaire J. Paul Getty, is found alive near Naples, Italy, after being kidnapped by an Italian gang on July 10.
1973 – The American Psychiatric Association votes 13–0 to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces that the United States will recognize the People’s Republic of China and sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan).
1981 – A suicide car bombing targeting the Iraqi embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, levels the embassy and kills 61 people, including Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon. The attack is considered the first modern suicide bombing.
1989 – Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights relating the abolition of capital punishment is adopted.
1993 – The Troubles: The Downing Street Declaration is issued by British Prime Minister John Major and Irish Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.
1997 – Tajikistan Airlines Flight 3183 crashes in the desert near Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, killing 85.
2000 – The third reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is shut down.
2001 – The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27,000,000 spent to stabilize it, without fixing its famous lean.
2005 – Introduction of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor into USAF active service.
2010 – A boat carrying 90 asylum seekers crashes into rocks off the coast of Christmas Island, Australia, killing 48 people.
2013 – The South Sudanese Civil War begins when opposition leaders Dr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amum and Rebecca Nyandeng vote to boycott the meeting of the National Liberation Council at Nyakuron.
2014 – Gunman Man Haron Monis takes 18 hostages inside a café in Martin Place for 16 hours in Sydney. Monis and two hostages are killed when police raid the café the following morning.
2017 – A 6.5Mw earthquake strikes the Indonesian island of Java in the city of Tasikmalaya, resulting in four deaths.
