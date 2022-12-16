Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 16, 2012: Christmas came early for families in need this weekend as the Potsdam Holiday Fund distributed presents to those who may not be able to afford any of their own. The fund relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses, who donate new toys and gifts as well as money to provide food and clothing vouchers.
25 years ago
Dec. 16, 1997: Operation Lowville will be sponsoring a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 21 in the Lowville Academy auditorium at 2 p.m. Carthage Central School will be singing holiday classics, a selection from Alfred Burt’s Carols, as well as some non-traditional songs.
50 years ago
Dec. 16, 1972: The anticipated revenue from the 26th annual “Old Newspaper Boys’ sale of the Watertown Daily Times on Friday for the benefit of the Salvation Army Christmas fund is expected to set a record, surpassing the high of $2,743.03 raised in 1970 according to Dominic Liberatore, Times circulation manager. With additional returns expected to boost the total to between $2,750 and $2,800.
75 years ago
Dec. 16, 1947: Marcy, Buck and Schuyler, Inc., 588 Morrison street, headed by Daniel B. Schuyler and doing an extensive business in hard and liquid fuels, motor trucking and warehousing, is celebrating its 75th anniversary or diamond jubilee this year.
100 years ago
Dec. 16, 1922: A huge Christmas tree over 35 feet tall and with well formed branches was brought to Public Square at a late hour this afternoon, where it will be erected. Today the New York Telephone company offered to erect the tree without charge.
125 years ago
Dec. 16, 1897: Carthage: The railroad company talks of an electric light plant at the station for lighting its property. The train dispatcher’s office needs lighting all night, which is the principal object of the change.
150 years ago
Dec. 16, 1872: H.M. Rowe & Co. would like to receive all the oysters Pails they have out; they are painted red, and it is necessary that they are returned immediately. H.M. Rowe & Co. will receive splendid oysters for the holidays.
The world
1903 – Taj Mahal Palace & Tower hotel in Bombay first opens its doors to guests.
1937 – Theodore Cole and Ralph Roe attempt to escape from the American federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay; neither is ever seen again.
1944 – World War II: The Battle of the Bulge begins with the surprise offensive of three German armies through the Ardennes forest.
1950 – Korean War: In response to China’s Second Phase Offensive, U.S. President Harry S. Truman declares a limited state of emergency.
1965 – Vietnam War: Gen. William Westmoreland sends U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara a request for 243,000 more men by the end of 1966.
1978 – Cleveland, Ohio, becomes the first major American city to default on its financial obligations since the Great Depression.
1997 – “Denno Senshi Porygon,” an episode of the Japanese television series “Pokémon,” induces epileptic seizures in 685 children.
2014 – Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants attack an Army Public School in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing 150 people, 132 of them schoolchildren.
