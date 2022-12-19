Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 19, 2012: Because of the region’s remote location and sparse population, the north country’s veterans are difficult to communicate with. That is why, in its second iteration, the North Country Veterans Appreciation Day will emphasize dialogue between veterans and the organizations charged with serving them.
25 years ago
Dec. 19, 1997: A few downtown shoppers continue to feed meters, refusing to believe Watertown has given the gift of free parking this holiday season. Once the police can start targeting long-term parkers, Mr. Krupkin said, he will see free parking as even more successful.
50 years ago
Dec. 19, 1972: Lake St. Lawrence is rising gradually and power authority officials warn shoreline residents, snowmobilers, and ice fishermen to exercise caution. The level rise may break up and rearrange some of the shore ice already formed.
75 years ago
Dec. 19, 1947: Approximately $160,000 in November milk checks will go out to Massena area dairy farmer’s. According to leading dealer and cooperative officials, the bulk of dairy farming is done along the northern fringe of St. Lawrence County. Area dealers and cooperatives have been asked to get November checks in the mail by Monday so that farmers may have them in time for Christmas shopping.
100 years ago
Dec. 19, 1922: Canadian mail that has been coming by way of Cape Vincent is now coming through Ogdensburg and the clerks and custom officers are swamped with work today, there being hundreds of packages to open, examine and then wrap up again. One package puzzled the authorities this morning. After the outer wrappings had been removed a can, sealed with solder, was revealed. Owing to the fact that it was sealed the authorities placed a sticker on it to notify the postmaster in the Virginian town, that the package must be opened in his presence that he may know if the contents come under the customs requirements.
125 years ago
Dec. 19, 1897: An insurance man named J.B. Mifflin, who claimed to be the representative of the Washington Life Insurance Company, is wanted in Carthage for fraud in obtaining money with a draft which he knew would not be honored. Mifflin, if that was his name, stepped at the Grand Union hotel for a few days. A complaint was made and a warrant issued.
150 years ago
Dec. 19, 1872: Spring water ale, a knowledge of the want by the community of a strictly pure and wholesome ale, especially for family use, and an article that can be safely recommended for its medicinal properties as well, has the induced the subscriber to use his best efforts to produce an ale, which is now offered to the public as embodying all these essentials.
The world
1907 – Two hundred thirty-nine coal miners die in the Darr Mine Disaster in Jacobs Creek, Pa.
1956 – Irish-born physician John Bodkin Adams is arrested in connection with the suspicious deaths of more than 160 patients. Eventually he is convicted only of minor charges.
1974 – Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as vice president of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1984 – The Sino-British Joint Declaration, stating that China would resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and the United Kingdom would restore Hong Kong to China with effect from July 1, 1997, is signed in Beijing by Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher.
1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.
1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second President of the United States to be impeached.
2001 – A record high barometric pressure of 1,085.6 hectopascals (32.06 inHg) is recorded at Tosontsengel, Khövsgöl, Mongolia.
2016 – A vehicular attack in Berlin, Germany, kills and injures multiple people at a Christmas market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.