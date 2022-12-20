Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec, 20, 2012: St. Lawrence County’s budget difficulties have prompted the Planning Office to start charging for project reviews and training sessions. Legislators earlier this year asked the department to come up with a fee schedule for some of the services it has previously provided free.
25 years ago
Dec. 20, 1997: Fire vehicles rumbling out of Watertown Central Fire Station will soon have control of the traffic signal at a vital intersection. The fire department looks forward to the extra time they’ll gain by being able to operate the signal at the intersection of Massey and Arsenal street, said Chief Ronald G. Chisamore.
50 years ago
Dec. 20, 1972: Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity of Potsdam State University College’s Crane School of Music held a successful benefit concert on the Potsdam Campus.
75 years ago
Dec. 20, 1947: The West Carthage Lions, undefeated Frontier League defending champs, chalked up another victory Friday night when they handed Dexter a 57-36 walloping.
100 years ago
Dec. 20, 1922: Theresa grange will have something new at its regular meeting on Saturday evening, for they expect to entertain Santa Claus and have a social hour when every one may be care-free and enjoy the Christmas Spirit. There will be a Christmas tree and each member attending the meeting is expected to bring some inexpensive gift, not to exceed ten cents in value.
125 years ago
Dec. 20, 1897: Nothing can be purchased for the sum of 50 cents that will be appreciated for an Christmas present than Gray’s fine photos. But now is the time to sit it you want them finished in time to send away.
150 years ago
Dec. 20, 1872: The Republican says: “Wouldn’t it be a good plan for our merchants to close their stores at an early hour in the evening, so as to give clerks more time for courting? They claim to be sadly behind in this line of business, and the girls say the boys are not to blame for staying out so late. Gentlemen let up on the clerks.
The world
1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.
1957 – The initial production version of the Boeing 707 makes its first flight.
1967 – A Pennsylvania Railroad Budd Metroliner exceeds 155 mph on their New York Division, also present-day Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.
1984 – The Summit Tunnel fire, one of the largest transportation tunnel fires in history, burns after a freight train carrying over one million liters of gasoline derails near the town of Todmorden, England, in the Pennines.
1984 – Disappearance of Jonelle Matthews from Greeley, Colorado. Her remains were discovered on July 23, 2019, located about 24 km (15 mi) southeast of Jonelle’s home. The cause of death “was a gunshot wound to the head.”
1985 – Pope John Paul II announces the institution of World Youth Day.
1987 – In the worst peacetime sea disaster, the passenger ferry Doña Paz sinks after colliding with the oil tanker MT Vector in the Tablas Strait of the Philippines, killing an estimated 4,000 people (1,749 official).
1989 – The United States invasion of Panama deposes Manuel Noriega.
1991 – A Missouri court sentences the Palestinian militant Zein Isa and his wife Maria to death for the honor killing of their daughter Palestina.
1995 – NATO begins peacekeeping in Bosnia.
1995 – American Airlines Flight 965, a Boeing 757, crashes into a mountain 50 km north of Cali, Colombia, killing 159 of the 163 people on board.
1999 – Macau is handed over to China by Portugal.
2004 – A gang of thieves steal £26.5 million worth of currency from the Donegall Square West headquarters of Northern Bank in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, one of the largest bank robberies in British history.
2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years and 243 days.
2007 – The Portrait of Suzanne Bloch (1904), by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, and O Lavrador de Café by Brazilian modernist painter Cândido Portinari, are stolen from the São Paulo Museum of Art in Brazil. Both will be recovered a few weeks later.
2019 – The United States Space Force becomes the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces since 1947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.