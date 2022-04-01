Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 1, 2012: Saturday’s Massena Easter egg hunt featured close to 300 children, nearly twice as many as last year, according to Chamber of Commerce President Michael N. Gleason. He attributed the attendance to Saturday’s fair weather, a contrast to last year’s rain and snow.
25 years ago
April 1, 1997: Facing a growing caseload, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York is looking for a new magistrate to hear cases in Watertown, Syracuse and Binghamton, it was announced Monday. The new position is in addition to Watertown’s magistrate now, Judge Daniel J. Scanlon. In northern New York, the filing of new cases rose 11.6 percent in 1996 to an all-time high.
50 years ago
April 1, 1972: The City Council Monday night will act on a resolution authorizing the city to rent six “Plymouth Police Special” cars from Town Motors Sales, 311 State St., at $305.50 a month. The rental period is two years, and the total price is $3,666 per car per year.
75 years ago
April 1, 1947: April Fool pranksters kept Patrolman Floyd W. Trickey busy answering police headquarters telephones today as calls came in for “Ralph,” “Gertrude,” and many others. Trickey’s stock answer to the calls from misguided individuals who called 2046 on advice of friends was that “Gertrude or Ralph or John doesn’t work here any more. This is April Fool’s Day.”
100 years ago
April 1, 1922: Unless there is sufficient pressure brought to bear against daylight saving time, the ordinance which places Watertown on new time during the summer months, beginning on Sunday morning, April 9, will remain in effect, Mayor Robert E. Cahill declared this morning. He said that the councilmen would not repeal the ordinance without the majority of the public being strongly in favor of daylight saving time.
125 years ago
April 1, 1897: Any city that wants to cumber its parks or public places with a cannon and cannon balls furnished free by the United States government as relics of old-time war methods can do so, and in order to encourage this patriotic movement, notice has been received at the railroad offices in Watertown that a special rate of one-half the usual charge for that class of freight will be made for transportation.
150 years ago
April 1, 1872: The Hubbard Block Picture Gallery is now conducted by Miss Gendron, a lady artist of superior skill and taste, who is turning out some of the finest work ever done in this city. For a further knowledge of her skill and taste, readers are referred to her gallery, where specimens may be seen and admired.
The world
1778: Oliver Pollock, who left his native Ireland for Philadelphia at the age of 23 and became a merchant and financier of the American Revolutionary War, creates the dollar sign.
1863: The first wartime conscription law goes into effect in the United States.
1905: Berlin and Paris are linked by telephone.
1924: Adolf Hitler sentenced to five years in prison for the “Beer Hall Putsch.”
1928: China’s Chiang Kai-shek begins attacks on communists.
1946: A miner’s strike in the U.S. idles 400,000 workers.
1970: The U.S. Army charges Captain Ernest Medina for his role in the My Lai massacre.
1982: The United States transfers control of the Panama Canal Zone to Panama.
