The north
10 years ago
April 10, 2012: The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections has consolidated polling places to one per town for the presidential primary April 24 to cut down on costs. Voters in the April 24 presidential primary will cast ballots in their own districts, but the county’s usual 61 polling sites will be cut to 33. Rick Santorum dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination for president Tuesday, but his name will remain on the ballot along with those of Ron Paul, Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich.
25 years ago
April 10, 1997: Long-distance telephone service for portions of Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties was cut off Wednesday afternoon when a contractor digging in the Oswego County town of Hastings severed a buried Nynex cable with about 18 optical fibers. Service was fully restored by early this morning.
50 years ago
April 10, 1972: Two men defied the warnings of Watertown police and the dangers of the Black River Sunday morning by traveling a fast-moving four-mile stretch of the river in a rubber raft. The men launched their craft at about 11 a.m. at a point near Engine and Newell Streets. The journey took them past hundreds of spectators who lined the river banks after learning of the trip on radio, through the swirling waters of Glen Park rapids, and over the falls at the Brownville Paper Mill.
75 years ago
April 10, 1947: A vigorous, long-term project to raise money to help in building the proposed new Canton hospital was announced by the Canton Lions Club Monday evening. The club hopes to raise enough money to equip one room, or maybe more, in the new hospital, through sponsoring various entertainment programs in Canton this spring and summer.
100 years ago
April 10, 1922: A professional vaudeville engagement is to be offered to the most talented entertainer in Watertown who takes part in the amateur night program at the Palace theater every Monday and Friday evening for the next eight weeks. The first award was given Friday night to Wood and Currier, a banjo and soft shoe offering.
125 years ago
April 10, 1897: What is probably the earliest brood of chickens in this vicinity and is certainly one of the most valuable is displayed in the window of Grems & Britton’s shoe store on Public Square. The family of 11 chicks is in charge of the mother, an imported Irish black-red game hen. The chickens are real feathered aristocrats without the blot of the incubator upon their lineage, for they were brought into the world through the good old-fashioned means of being sat upon.
150 years ago
April 10, 1872: Houses “to rent” are more popular in Watertown just now than homes “for sale.”
The world
1790: The U.S. patent system is established.
1866: The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is formed.
1912: The Titanic begins her maiden voyage which will end in disaster.
1925: F. Scott Fitzgerald publishes “The Great Gatsby.”
1932: Paul von Hindenburg is elected president in Germany.
1938: Germany annexes Austria.
1941: U.S. troops occupy Greenland to prevent Nazi infiltration.
1945: Allied troops liberate the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald north of Weener, Germany.
1947: Jackie Robinson becomes the first black to play major league baseball as he takes the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
1974: Yitzhak Rabin replaces resigning Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir.
1981: Imprisoned Irish Republican Army hunger striker Bobby Sands is elected to the British Parliament.
