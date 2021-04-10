Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 10, 2011: Ogdensburg native Jamie C. Luckie officiated in the NCAA Division I basketball Final Four for a second straight year on April 2 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Luckie, who has called NCAA tournament games for the last 12 years, served as the crew chief in Butler’s semifinal win over Virginia Commonwealth University on April 2, with fellow Big East officials Pat Driscoll of Syracuse and Mike Stephens of Cranston, R.I.
25 years ago
April 10, 1996: Town of Diana officials plan to move ahead with demolition of the old Harrisville Central School building on Main Street. Though it will likely cost tens of thousands of dollars to tear down the weather-beaten brick schoolhouse, town officials believe the cleared site can be profitably sold as a commercial lot. According to Town Supervisor Philip Hathway, prospective buyers have already shown interest in the site.
50 years ago
April 10, 1971: Site preparation for an eight-story 120-unit senior citizens facility on North Jefferson Street in Pulaski began Tuesday with groundbreaking ceremonies and removal of an average of five feet of snow on the four and one-half acre site. Completion of the project, Springbrook Apartments, is expected in 18 months.
75 years ago
April 10, 1946: Fifty county fairs are scheduled in New York state in 1946, the greatest number since pre-war years. The state Department of Agriculture said yesterday that the number of fairs dropped from 52 in 1941 to a wartime low of 29 in 1943. The department called attention to the continued suspension of the state fair at Syracuse and explained that the army still was occupying the fairgrounds.
100 years ago
April 10, 1921: Spero Sfaelos, popcorn vendor, who has been attempting to secure a location on Public Square for his new machine, costing $1,200 [approximately $17,500 today, adjusted for inflation], has not yet been successful. Sfaelos has been trying to get a location in front of the Dorsey store, Washington street, next to the one held by Mike Shanahan, who operates a popcorn wagon in partnership with W. A. Sherman.
125 years ago
April 10, 1896: Watertown now boasts of two telephone companies. The International Telephone company have completed their circuit to Watertown and propose to open an exchange here to be known as the Watertown Telephone Exchange company. They claim to have 500 subscribers in the city at present, their rates to be lower than the Bell people now charge.
150 years ago
April 10, 1871: For sale: Fifty-five acres of land, has $1,000 worth of wood on it, three-fourths of a mile from the Carthage Railroad. It will be exchanged for Real Estate in Watertown.
The world
1866: The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is formed.
1912: The Titanic begins her maiden voyage which will end in disaster.
1947: Jackie Robinson becomes the first black to play major league baseball as he takes the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
1971: The American table tennis team arrives in China.
1974: Yitzhak Rabin replaces resigning Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir.
1981: Imprisoned Irish Republican Army hunger striker Bobby Sands is elected to the British Parliament.
