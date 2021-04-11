The north
10 years ago
April 11, 2011: A West Lowville vineyard has started bottling its first wine crop. While Tug Hill Vineyards, off Route 12 near Yancey Road, opened at the beginning of this month, its locally produced wine won’t be unveiled until a “Tug Hill ... Uncorked!” event April 30. The vineyard is the first such venture in Lewis County. Three Jefferson County wineries — Thousand Islands, Coyote Moon Vineyards and Yellow Barn Winery — provided technical assistance prior to Tug Hill Vineyards’ initial bottling run.
25 years ago
April 11, 1996: The Henderson town board stepped closer Wednesday to donating the former Mark Hopkins Inn for a music retreat and summer home for the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. Board members voted to donate the former restaurant and 18 surrounding acres to a nonprofit corporation led by the Henderson Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce. But town law allows a referendum on the issue if enough voters sign a petition requesting one, and critics say the town should have sought bids before agreeing to give away the property and take it off the tax rolls.
50 years ago
April 11, 1971: Governor Rockefeller signed into law Thursday a bill to incorporate the West Carthage Volunteer Exempt Firemen’s Benevolent Association. Incorporation of the firemen’s association will provide permanent life for the organization, better methods of operating, and certain business advantages.
75 years ago
April 11, 1946: The Watertown auxiliary police association, a wartime civilian volunteer group, will officially end its activities when a dinner party will be held for its members at Frenchie’s Inn, Black River, Thursday night. The association served as an accredited aide to the regular police department during the war. Members were volunteers who took prescribed training courses to quality.
100 years ago
April 11, 1921: At a meeting of the Potsdam Business Men’s Association held in the fire station hall Saturday, the association voted to back the project of a playground for Potsdam and voted $100 for this purpose. The playground will probably be located at the rear of the Main street school.
125 years ago
April 11, 1896: Some of George M. Pullman’s employees have already arrived at Castle Rest, his beautiful summer home on the St. Lawrence river, to make arrangements for the coming season.
150 years ago
April 11, 1871: Wanted Immediately — A wife before Wednesday, the 11th. A house &c. having been offered, a good looking and promising young man will make a husband every way desirable. A young lady of not over forty, “fair to middling” to look upon, and if she has a fortune of her own, it will be an extra inducement. Also — if she be a good cook, washer and ironer.
The world
1783: After receiving a copy of the provisional treaty on 13 March, Congress proclaims a formal end to hostilities with Great Britain.
1898: American President William McKinley asks Congress for declaration of war with Spain.
1951: President Truman fires General Douglas MacArthur as head of United Nations forces in Korea.
1961: Folk singer Bob Dylan performs in New York City for the first time, opening for John Lee Hooker.
1968: President Johnson signs the 1968 Civil Rights Act.
1974: The Judiciary committee subpoenas President Richard Nixon to produce tapes for impeachment inquiry.
1986: Dodge Morgan sails solo nonstop around the world in 150 days.
