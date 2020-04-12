The north
10 years ago
April 12, 2010: Jefferson County farmers are being urged to use social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook to promote their businesses. Farm Credit Council, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Services Agency and other agricultural institutions use these online tools to inform farmers of what is happening in the industry. Farmers also should look at social networking as a chance for free advertising.
25 years ago
April 12, 1995: Roller hockey will be coming to the Canton Pavilion this summer. Recreation Director John Taillon said he plans to form the first roller hockey league in St. Lawrence County. Rollerblading has been growing in popularity since the late 1980’s. The sport even has its own professional league, the Roller Hockey International League, which grew from 12 to 24 teams before the season began last summer.
50 years ago
April 12, 1970: The American flag, attached to a steel girder, was hoisted to the top of the 12-story State Office Building, Washington Street, in a “topping off” ceremony Friday to mark completion of the rigging of the structural steel framework. As the flag waved in a brisk wind, a workman danced a “jig” on the 12th floor girder in a display of elation.
75 years ago
April 12, 1945: Thirty-five young women from Potsdam are serving in the present world war. This group includes 21 who have enlisted in various branches of the armed forces, ten nurses of Potsdam hospital who have enlisted in the nurses’ corps, and four who are serving with the American Red Cross.
100 years ago
April 12, 1920: The young journalists of the Burrville school have succeeded in getting together the first paper that was ever published in that place. The sheet was written in long hand by the pupils of the second, third and fourth grades and it contains all the news of the hamlet, both in the school and also in the village. About 20 pupils attend the school and about 12 of this number had a part in publishing the paper.
125 years ago
April 12, 1895: One of the most popular sports of the Y.M.C.A. during the coming summer will be “cycling.” A large number of the members have purchased wheels and a large number of runs and road races will be arranged in the near future.
150 years ago
April 12, 1870: Richmond Journal: Geo. W. Flower, Esq., mayor of Watertown, New York arrived in Richmond a day or two since. He expresses himself well pleased with the Sunny South. He came here with a view to entering into commercial relations between New York, Charleston and Richmond. From our brief acquaintance with the gentleman we feel warranted in saying that he will doubtless prove a valuable acquisition to our business community.
The world
1877: The first catcher’s mask is used in a baseball game.
1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies at Warm Spring, Georgia. Harry S. Truman becomes president.
1954: Bill Haley records “Rock Around the Clock.”
1955: Dr. Jonas Salk’s discovery of a polio vaccine is announced.
1961: Soviet Yuri Alexeyevich Gagarin becomes first man to orbit the Earth.
1963: Police use dogs and cattle prods on peaceful civil rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama.
1966: Emmett Ashford becomes the first African-American major league umpire.
1983: Harold Washington is elected the first black mayor of Chicago.
