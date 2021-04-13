Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 13, 2011: Verizon customers in the Hammond area are set to get improved reception for phone, high-speed Internet and television services. The Town Board approved an application and a special use building permit for Verizon by a 4-0 vote at Monday evening’s meeting, paving the way for a six-foot microwave satellite dish to be added to a 300-foot-tall tower on Don A. Ceresoli Jr.’s property at 316 Oak Point Road.
25 years ago
April 13, 1996: Two roads planned to the west of the city of Watertown could relieve the traffic woes of shoppers and industrial park employees in the area. One would run from Red Lobster Restaurant on Arsenal Street Road north to the Coffeen Street Farm and Garden Center on Coffeen Street Road. From the same Coffeen intersection, the other road would provide a second entrance to the industrial park.
50 years ago
April 13, 1971: Sections of the lowlands between Lowville and Lyons Falls have become inundated by a spillover of rising waters of the Black River, coupled with an overflow of drainage ditches. A cold front is expected to pass into the area and it is thought that it will blunt —at least temporarily— the rise in the river’s flow.
75 years ago
April 13, 1946: “Women-Hating Week,” borrowed from the comic sheets, is holding sway this week in Ogdensburg’s two high schools, St. Mary’s academy and Ogdensburg Free academy. It all started at the parochial school when the boys donned dark glasses and refused to look at the girls, or speak to the opposite sex. The girls accepted the opening hours of the women-hating campaign but soon started a campaign of their own, tempting the boys to look at them.
100 years ago
April 13, 1921: Probation in Jefferson county is one of the most successful means existing for law enforcement and as a corrective for those who get into the toils. Edward H. Nichols, who serves as county probation officer at a salary of $600 and as city probation officer at a salary of $600 has an average of about 50 persons reporting to him constantly.
125 years ago
April 13, 1896: Chief-of-Police Champlin appeared on deck this morning with his summer slouch hat, and the policemen all have donned their neat gray summer helmets. Spring has therefore been given the keys of the city officially.
150 years ago
April 13, 1871: We hear much complaint by the good people residing in the vicinity of Huntingtonville, that the bridge at that place carried away some months ago, is not being re-built. They do not understand why the Commissioners of the town do not let the job, as soon the public travel that way will be precluded from even going an inconvenient, dangerous round-about way, as they now have to go on the railroad.
The world
1902: J.C. Penny opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyo.
1919: British forces kill hundreds of Indian nationalists in the Amritsar Massacre.
1933: The first flight over Mount Everest is completed by Lord Clydesdale.
1943: Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial.
1960: The first navigational satellite is launched into Earth’s orbit.
1961: The U.N. General Assembly condemns South Africa because of apartheid.
1964: Sidney Poitier becomes the first black individual to win an Oscar for best actor.
1970: An oxygen tank explodes on Apollo 13, preventing a planned moon landing and jeopardizing the lives of the three-man crew.
1976: The U.S. Federal Reserve begins issuing $2 bicentennial notes.
1979: The world’s longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.
