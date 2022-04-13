Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 13, 2012: Historically low interest rates being offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Services program have Heuvelton officials discussing a multimillion-dollar project to update the antiquated village water system. The decision being debated lies in the size and scope of such a project and what kind of cost increase would be palatable for users.
25 years ago
April 13, 1997: Sears, Roebuck and Co. plans to open Dealer Stores this year in Gouverneur, Lowville and Ogdensburg. Unlike its full-line department stores, which Sears has in Watertown and Massena, Sears Dealer Stores are not owned by the company. Instead, Sears selects an independent owner for each store and establishes a franchise-like arrangement with the merchant.
50 years ago
April 13, 1972: The first St. Lawrence River pilot to guide a ship from the Snell lock near Massena to Lake Ontario in 1972 had to leave an icebreaker by helicopter because of the ice between the Cape Vincent breakwater and the shore. The icebreaker, Norman McLeod Rogers, carries a helicopter onboard. Once Captain Richard C. Paytosh reached the shore, the helicopter was returned to the ship.
75 years ago
April 13, 1947: Officials at Pine Camp announced today that land on the reservation outside the cantonment area is open to hunting and fishing. Every effort has been made to clear all ranges of duds and other explosives. Due to rain, snow and frost action, it is likely that some explosives escaped detection and will be observed by persons using the reservation. All persons should be extremely careful not to disturb suspicious material and to extinguish cigarets with utmost care.
100 years ago
April 13, 1922: The infirmary at the Jefferson county orphanage will soon be improved by the installation of beaver board walls, which will be painted a cheerful color. One of the greatest needs of the orphanage at present is bright, attractive pictures to be hung on the walls of the infirmary, so that some object of cheer may greet the eyes of the little sufferers as they lie in their beds.
125 years ago
April 13, 1897: The quarterly meeting of the Jefferson County Medical society, which is being held today in the Y.M.C.A. chapel in Washington hall, is one of the most largely attended and interesting meetings ever held by the society. An unusually large number of members are in attendance, and there are several visiting practitioners from St. Lawrence county.
150 years ago
April 13, 1872: The Ogdensburghers have voted down the water bill presented to the Assembly and have resolved against the granting of power to the Water Commissioners to purchase the eastern bank of the Oswegatchie river for the use of the water works.
The world
1902: J.C. Penny opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyo.
1933: The first flight over Mount Everest is completed by Lord Clydesdale.
1943: Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial.
1960: The first navigational satellite is launched into Earth’s orbit.
1964: Sidney Poitier becomes the first black individual to win an Oscar for best actor.
1970: An oxygen tank explodes on Apollo 13, preventing a planned moon landing and jeopardizing the lives of the three-man crew.
1976: The U.S. Federal Reserve begins issuing $2 bicentennial notes.
1979: The world’s longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.
