Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 14, 2012: To accommodate bridge construction, traffic patterns will change on Route 11 around Fort Drum starting Wednesday. The changes will be in effect for about two weeks. According to a press release, “southbound Route 11 traffic will continue to operate using two lanes, with the lanes being shifted to accommodate temporary support structures. Northbound traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes.” The new bridge beams will be erected the week of April 23.
25 years ago
April 14, 1997: Police walked beats in several Watertown housing projects for the first time Sunday as part of the city’s new community policing program. There were no incidents, but Lt. Joseph J. Goss said it made police officers more visible. An officer on Sunday morning went to Maywood Terrace and Hilltop and Skyline Apartments. The same officer later went to Cloverdale, East Hills and Meadow Brooks complexes.
50 years ago
April 14, 1972: Lacrosse at JCC is entering its most ambitious season ever with nine games scheduled against other community colleges and four-year college freshmen teams. The biggest problem has been finding adequate facilities to practice on. Just where the Cannoneers will play their home games has yet to be decided. This Saturday the team is scheduled to host Canton ATC, but it doesn’t appear that the game will be played.
75 years ago
April 14, 1947: A litter of four new-born foxes was found by Harry Stevens, Henderson Harbor guide, on Six Town Point Sunday. He took the animals home with him and is feeding them with milk. Veteran hunters theorized that the mother of the animals reached Six Town Point, an island off Association island, when the lake was frozen and then became marooned there with her litter when the ice went out.
100 years ago
April 14, 1922: One of the busiest days in the history of St. Joachim’s hospital was experienced today when five surgeons performed operations beginning early this morning and lasting practically all day. The hospital is so crowded that six extra beds have been put up in different parts of the building and all are in use.
125 years ago
April 14, 1897: An innovation has been made in the R.W. & O. service which will be a welcome one. Beginning with May 1, the train leaving Carthage at 9 in the morning will run through to Newton Falls, arriving there at 11:45 a.m.. This is to accommodate the people who want to go fishing. The trout season opens tomorrow, and there are some fine streams in this region.
150 years ago
April 14, 1872: The railroad bridge across the Oswegatchie, on the Rome road, near Ogdensburg, is in an unsafe condition, says The Journal. The trains on Wednesday night were stopped at the south side. The action of the ice and water have injured the center pier.
The world
1969: The first major league baseball game in Montreal, Canada is played.
1981: America’s first space shuttle, Columbia, returns to Earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.