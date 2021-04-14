Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 14, 2011: About 70 military and civilian personnel took part in a mass-casualty drill, with about 150 helping to put it together Wednesday at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. The drill simulated 200 soldiers flying in from overseas who had been exposed to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus. Since the post doesn’t have its own hospital, the local medical community has to react to emergencies that happen on Fort Drum. To date, there have been no major disease-related incidents on post.
25 years ago
April 14, 1996: The third fire in less than a year at Paul Smith’s College is suspected as arson. A Molotov cocktail — a crude grenade — apparently was used early Sunday morning on the roof of Cantwell Hall, a two-story wood frame classroom building. The state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ray Brook is heading up the case. Two fires last year destroyed the college’s Longtin Cafeteria and a 40-student dormitory. Two students were charged with arson for the cafeteria blaze, but the dorm fire was deemed strictly accidental.
50 years ago
April 14, 1971: Ground was broken Tuesday afternoon to mark the official start of the construction of the Samaritan-Keep Nursing Home at the Washington-Pratt Streets site. Officers of The Samaritan-Keep Nursing Home, Inc., sponsors of the $8,000,000 project, were on hand as the first spadeful of earth was turned over.
75 years ago
April 14, 1946: Top honors at the high school go to girls this year. Miss Jean Mitchell is the valedictorian of the June class of the Watertown High school and Miss Concetta Sparacino is the class salutatorian. Out of 12 honor students in the class, eleven are girls, William S. Reynolds being the only boy.
100 years ago
April 14, 1921: Police, deputy sheriffs and federal prohibition agents are guarding the roads in Potsdam this afternoon in hopes to apprehend the bootleggers who escaped Malone customs officers there after running down and injuring Customs Officer Degon. About 20 shots were exchanged between the officers and bootleggers. The bootleggers are said to be traveling in a Buick and a Stutz.
125 years ago
April 14, 1896: The examination of Henry Hanson, arrested for grand larceny, is taking place this afternoon. Hanson is accused of appropriating about $400 worth of hay belonging to Cornelius O’Brien, who resides on the Burtch farm near Bishop Centre.
150 years ago
April 14, 1871: A wooden building was stopped from construction on State street, Carthage, by order of the trustees, it being a violation of the charter to erect a wooden building between the iron bridge and Church street.
The world
1775: The first abolitionist society in the U.S. is organized in Philadelphia.
1828: The first edition of Noah Webster’s dictionary is published.
1865: President Abraham Lincoln is assassinated in Ford’s Theater by John Wilkes Booth.
1894: Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope is shown to the public for the first time.
1912: The passenger liner Titanic strikes an iceberg on her maiden voyage and begins to sink. The ship will go under the next day with a loss of 1,500 lives.
1931: King Alfonso XIII of Spain is overthrown.
1945: American B-29 bombers damage the Imperial Palace during firebombing raid over Tokyo.
1953: The Viet Minh invade Laos with 40,00 troops in their war against French colonial forces.
1959: The Taft Memorial Bell Tower is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
1961: The first live broadcast is televised from the Soviet Union.
1969: The first major league baseball game in Montreal, Canada is played.
1981: America’s first space shuttle, Columbia, returns to Earth.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.