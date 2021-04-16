Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 16, 2011: The long-awaited restoration of the nearly 128-year-old Civil War statue in Lowville might begin as soon as late summer. The statue, which is listed on the state and national registers of historic places, is to be taken down no later than November and returned by Oct. 31, 2012. The project is to be funded mostly by a $142,965 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The village has committed $20,000 to the project, while the remaining money is to come from other donations and money raised over the years by the nonprofit group Save Our Statue.
25 years ago
April 16, 1996: Jefferson Rehabilitation Center was not granted state approval for a merger with the Lewis County ARC. Instead, a last-minute proposal submitted by the Oneida County ARC Chapter was approved by the New York State ARC at a meeting of its board of governors last week. The Lewis County ARC chapter had been negotiating exclusively with JRC officials for a merger agreement for several months, after talks with Oneida County last fall failed to materialize.
50 years ago
April 16, 1971: A boost of $70 to $80 in the tuition at Jefferson Community College, stemming from increased operational costs, is envisioned for the 1971-1972 school year by Dr. James E. McVean, president. The tuition is now $400 [about $2,600 in 2020, adjusted for inflation].
75 years ago
April 16, 1946: Watertown will go on daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday, April 28, and continue under it to Sept. 20, under a new ordinance unanimously adopted Monday by the city council. Before a vote was taken, the council received protests from the Jefferson County Farm and Home Bureaus, citing “inconveniences” to farmers caused by daylight saving.
100 years ago
April 16, 1921: The village of Canton is to have a siren fire alarm system. At the present time the bell in the town hall is used as an alarm. The new horn will be installed on the fire house in Court street. Signal boxes are to be distributed in different sections of the village.
125 years ago
April 16, 1896: The river rose steadily during the night and is now booming in great style. The old Tannery island bridge in Carthage, which has been condemned at different times, was carried away during the night. A mass of floodwood lodged against the underpinning, which could not stand the pressure and away she went. The people living on the island are prisoners for the time being. The children will probably be late at a school.
150 years ago
April 16, 1871: A lively party visited one of the hotels at Brownville yesterday, and, report says, drank up all that was drinkable about the establishment — except water.
The world
1705: Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.
1746: Prince Charles is defeated at the Battle of Culloden, the last pitched battle fought in Britain.
1818: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Rush-Bagot amendment to form an unarmed U.S.-Canada border.
1854: San Salvador is destroyed by an earthquake.
1862: Confederate President Jefferson Davis approves a conscription act for white males between 18 and 35.
1862: Slavery is abolished in the District of Columbia.
1917: Vladimir Lenin returns to Russia to start the Bolshevik Revolution.
1922: Annie Oakley shoots 100 clay targets in a row, setting a woman’s record.
1945: American troops enter Nuremberg, Germany.
1947: A lens which provides zoom effects is demonstrated in New York City.
1968: The Pentagon announces the “Vietnamization” of the war.
1972: Two giant pandas arrive in the U.S. from China.
