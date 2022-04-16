Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 16, 2012: Fort Drum’s economic impact on the north country has been measured at more than $1.6 billion, its largest estimate since the 2008 fiscal year. The calculation of the post’s financial impact, released Monday, showed it had contributed $1,633,341,987 to the economies of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in the 2011 fiscal year. That’s an increase of $1.2 million over the previous year.
25 years ago
April 16, 1997: Firefighters throughout St. Lawrence County were kept busy Wednesday, responding to a rash of grass fires. A derelict, 19th century cheese plant in Hammond and a high-tech fiber optics telephone line near it were the only things reported damaged. The fire was one of 25 grass fires reported to St. Lawrence County’s emergency dispatch on Wednesday but that paled in comparison with a massive outbreak of flames two years ago when more than 300 fires in March and April prompted a ban on outside burning.
50 years ago
April 16, 1972: The Jefferson County Youth Court organization committee has mailed copies of its proposed constitution to all junior and senior high schools in the county and to service groups and law-related groups interested in forming a youth court in Jefferson County. All students between the ages of 12 and 18 attending junior and senior high schools in the county are eligible to vote.
75 years ago
April 16, 1947: The city health department announced today its plans to vaccinate residents of the city of Watertown against smallpox in view of the outbreak of the disease in New York city. There have been no cases of smallpox in Watertown in many years, but the city health department has decided to take preventative steps to head off any possibility of the spread of the disease.
100 years ago
April 16, 1922: Films starring Roscoe C. (Fatty) Arbuckle, the comedian just exonerated of a charge of manslaughter by a Los Angeles jury in his third trial following the death of Miss Virginia Rappe, will not be shown at the Avon theater. The manager of the Olympic, Palace and Antique theaters, controlled by the Robbins Amusement Company, could not say today whether the Arbuckle pictures would be shown in these theaters.
125 years ago
April 16, 1897: It is reported that $400 have been subscribed for the cinder path in the village of Sackets Harbor, and the two hotels there are expected to donate $50 each additional and Landlord Galloway, of the Halfway house, another $50.
150 years ago
April 16, 1872: Wanted — A lady agent in Watertown and other places, to deal only with ladies, selling a pure, chaste work, “Woman as a Wife and Mother,” a necessity in every family and to every woman, T.W. Sparks & Co., Rochester, N.Y.
The world
1705: Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.
1818: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Rush-Bagot amendment to form an unarmed U.S.-Canada border.
1862: Confederate President Jefferson Davis approves a conscription act for white males between 18 and 35.
1862: Slavery is abolished in the District of Columbia.
1917: Vladimir Lenin returns to Russia to start the Bolshevik Revolution.
1922: Annie Oakley shoots 100 clay targets in a row, setting a woman’s record.
1945: The destroyer USS Laffey survives horrific damage from attacks by 22 Japanese aircraft off Okinawa, earning the nickname “The Ship That Would Not Die.”
1945: American troops enter Nuremberg, Germany.
1947: A lens which provides zoom effects is demonstrated in New York City.
1968: The Pentagon announces the “Vietnamization” of the war.
1972: Two giants pandas arrive in the U.S. from China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.