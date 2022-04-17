The north
10 years ago
April 17, 2012: All-terrain vehicle riders set a record with 3,546 registrations over the weekend at the ninth annual Snirt Run in Barnes Corners, surpassing Sno-Pals President Gary R. Stinson’s prediction by more than 1,000 people. The event also created a booming business for area hotels and restaurants. Despite the high number of participants, reported injuries, property damage and arrests were minimal.
25 years ago
April 17, 1997: The north country has become a mecca for collectors seeking out Teanie Beanie Babies, the McDonald’s restaurant toys that have sold out in other areas of the country. McDonald’s restaurants owned by Lettuce Feed You Inc. — 10 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties — have had customers driving in from Rochester and Syracuse to buy the toy and calls from as far away as Wisconsin to see if they are still available. The animal-shaped bean-bag toys are a miniature version of Beanie Babies, the hottest toy of the moment.
50 years ago
April 17, 1972: Production at Frink Sno-Plows, Inc., Clayton, will close down Friday for an estimated two to three weeks because of a lack of orders. The layoffs will affect 70 employees. Management hopes that full production should be resumed by the end of May.
75 years ago
April 17, 1947: Twenty houses, designed for priority sale to war veterans, will be constructed within the year by the contracting firm of Twisdale & Folino on the Ward street extension plot between Myrtle avenue and Gotham street. The houses will be listed at $7,750.
100 years ago
April 17, 1922: President Warren G. Harding will come to Alexandria Bay this summer as the guest of Senator Lowden, ex-governor of Illinois, according to William H. Warburton, owner and proprietor of the Thousand Island House and the Crossmon House at Alexandria Bay. It is hoped that the famous Boldt Castle will be purchased from the Boldt estate and presented as a gift to the United States government as a summer home for future presidents.
125 years ago
April 17, 1897: The arrival of over 200 Methodist ministers in the city during the past two days has attracted attention again to Watertown’s woeful lack of street signs. Watertown is a particularly difficult city for strangers to find their way in because of its peculiar angles, and the matter is still further complicated by the fact that some thoroughfares are divided and given two and in some instances three names.
150 years ago
April 17, 1872: A fellow tried to steal a ride on the Watertown express last night between Mannsville and Pierrepont Manor. Somehow or other there was a leak in one of the pipes somewhere about the engine (accidental of course), and a steady stream of water poured upon him during all his journey. He didn’t like to jump off, and he received the handsomest April shower of the season.
The world
1875: The game “snooker” is invented by Sir Neville Chamberlain.
1929: Baseball player Babe Ruth and Claire Hodgson, a former member of the Ziegfeld Follies, get married.
1964: Jerrie Mock becomes first woman to fly solo around the world.
1969: Sirhan Sirhan is convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
1970: Apollo 13–originally scheduled to land on the moon–lands back safely on Earth after an accident.
1975: Khmer Rouge forces capture the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh.
1983: In Warsaw, police rout 1,000 Solidarity supporters.
