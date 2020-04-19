The north
10 years ago
April 19, 2010: Spewing ash from the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland has left several north country travelers — including some high school students and teachers overseas for spring break — stranded in Europe and in limbo about when they’re coming home. European air travel has ground to a virtual halt because of the spewing ash as high as 35,000 feet into the air, the height at which many jets fly.
25 years ago
April 19, 1995: The Potsdam village police department is trying to cut down on the number of obscene phone calls by telling people how they can put a name to an anonymous voice. Through a service offered by NYNEX, a person who gets a harassing phone call can dial *57 on a touch-tone phone or 1157 on a rotary phone to trace a call. A recording will tell the caller if the trace was successful. The trace service costs $1.50.
50 years ago
April 19, 1970: The last link between Dexter and “the outside” is gone. The project of removing the tracks of the Dexter branch of the Penn Central Railroad was begun two weeks ago at the terminus at the Dexter Fuel & Lumber Co. buildings. It is expected that the last of the track at the junction with the Watertown-Limerick Branch will be removed by Monday.
75 years ago
April 19, 1945: F.H. LaGuardia, mayor of New York who as a congressman 17 years ago favored construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway and power project, today reiterated his backing of one of the nation’s major natural resources development. The colorful executive of New York, in Watertown to make an address under the sponsorship of the Municipal Department commission urged the people of the United States to give President Harry S. Truman “all possible support” and emphasized that the forthcoming San Francisco [United Nations] security conference “is the hope of the world.”
100 years ago
April 19, 1920: Dynamite charges were exploded in the St. Lawrence river near Point Airy Saturday in an effort to locate the body of Robert B. Dezell of Canton, who was drowned last Wednesday, but no trace of it was secured and it was thought that it might have been carried considerable distance downstream. Permission to use dynamite was obtained from the conservation department at Albany.
125 years ago
April 19, 1895: Quarantine for scarlet fever has been placed on the house occupied by John Shaw, 122 Franklin street, a child being ill with the disease. Quarantine has also been declared on the residence of F.N. Fitch, 44 Ten Eyck street, there being two cases in his family.
150 years ago
April 19, 1870: The warm rain of last night caused the grass to appear in many places much to the happiness of the cows in the country.
The world
1775: The American Revolution begins as fighting breaks out at Lexington, Mass.
1880: The Times war correspondent telephones a report of the Battle of Ahmed Khel, the first time news is sent from a field of battle in this manner.
1960: Baseball uniforms begin displaying player’s names on their backs.
1977: Alex Haley receives a special Pulitzer Prize for his book Roots.
1982: NASA names Sally Ride to be the first woman astronaut.
