April 19, 2012: Back Bay Enterprises will not go forward with plans to turn the former CFM Food Distributors, 576-580 W. Main St., into 30 apartments. In February, the city Planning Board rejected a request to rezone the warehouse and two other nearby properties from light industrial to neighborhood business district. The developers now plan to lease it out as commercial storage space.
25 years ago
April 19, 1997: Alexandria Bay village offices will open Monday in the new municipal complex and fire station on Walton Street. The new $1 million complex near the school bus garage replaces the old municipal office building at Church and Rock streets, which has been put up for sale. The new building consolidates all village services. The decision was made to construct it because more space was needed and the aging village building failed to meet federal standards for people with disabilities.
50 years ago
April 19, 1972: An audience with Pope Paul VI and a private mass in the crypt of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome will highlight a tour of Italy for 31 students at Immaculate Heart Central School. The group will leave Friday morning by bus for John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to board a Trans World Airlines 747 jet for arrival in Rome Saturday morning.
75 years ago
April 19, 1947: Purchase of a site for a proposed Lafargeville Central school building has been approved by voters of Central school district 1. The school board has been authorized to buy, at a cost not to exceed $10,000, the property located on Main street in the village of Lafargeville. The Central school district comprises parts of the towns of Orleans, Clayton, Alexandria, Pamelia, and Leray.
100 years ago
April 19, 1922: The installation of lightning rods on the two smoke stacks of the Dexter Sulphite, Pulp and Paper company has been temporarily delayed by the severe wind storm sweeping this section. One stack is 167 feet in height and the other 110. The steeplejack will ascend an iron ladder attached to the stacks and fasten his tackling to the top of each.
125 years ago
April 19, 1897: Tomorrow evening marks Watertown’s great annual festivity, the Charity ball, which is now the principal feature of the society year. It is not necessary to prophesy that it will be a complete success as it is under the same management which so successfully conducted last year’s event.
150 years ago
April 19, 1872: “Cape Vincent Eagle” is the name of a new candidate for public favor in the newspaper world. It is the ninth child of the Jefferson County printing press, and looks bright and healthy. It is to be published weekly, by Messrs. Ames & Hart. It is independent in politics, and the subscription price is placed at two dollars per year. We hope the “Eagle” will receive its full share of success.
The world
1775: The American Revolution begins as fighting breaks out at Lexington, Mass.
1782: The Netherlands recognizes the United States.
1794: Tadeusz Kosciuszko forces the Russians out of Warsaw.
1824: English poet Lord George Gordon Byron dies of malaria at age 36 while aiding Greek independence.
1861: The Baltimore riots result in four Union soldiers and nine civilians killed.
1861: President Abraham Lincoln orders a blockade of Confederate ports.
1880: The Times war correspondent telephones a report of the Battle of Ahmed Khel, the first time news is sent from a field of battle in this manner.
1934: Shirley Temple appears in her first movie.
1938: General Francisco Franco declares victory in the Spanish Civil War.
1939: Connecticut finally approves the Bill of Rights.
1943: The Warsaw Ghetto uprising against Nazi rule begins.
1960: Baseball uniforms begin displaying player’s names on their backs.
1971: Russia launches its first Salyut space station.
1977: Alex Haley receives a special Pulitzer Prize for his book” Roots.”
1982: NASA names Sally Ride to be the first woman astronaut.
1993: The FBI ends a 51-day siege by storming the Branch Davidian religious cult headquarters in Waco, Texas.
1995: A truck bomb explodes in front of the federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people.
