Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 2, 2012: There are no layoffs planned at Alcoa’s Massena operations following last Thursday’s fire, according to a company official. But other details — including damage estimates from the blaze — could still be days or weeks away. An internal investigation into the fire, which caused extensive damage to a building at Alcoa’s West plant and blanketed the village of Massena with thick black smoke, began on Monday.
25 years ago
April 2, 1997: A prank almost sent Massena’s water supply down the drain. Radio station WMSA 1340, announced Tuesday morning that a minor accident had overturned a fire hydrant and asked residents to flush their toilets and run tap water at 9 a.m. to lower pressure so crews could replace the fire plug. The result of hundreds of toilets flushing in unison? Water pressure at the village plant dropped nearly enough to contaminate the water supply. According to its news director, the radio station received the bogus request from a village employee.
50 years ago
April 2, 1972: Gymnastics appeared on the Watertown High School interscholastic program for the first time this winter. Gymnastics for girls also is a growing sport in Watertown. Unique in girls’ gymnastics competitions are tumbling exercises and events on the uneven parallel bars, the balance beam, and the trampoline. Common to both sexes are events on the conventional parallel bars and the rings, longhorse vaulting, and floor exercises.
75 years ago
April 2, 1947: Theresa’s new hospital of four floors with modern equipment, opened its doors to the public on Monday. The hospital on Commercial street is now equipped with 17 beds, but the building lends itself to an easy expansion so that the institution can grow into a hospital double the present size.
100 years ago
April 2, 1922: A girl pupil at the High school, aged 15 years, was advised by members of the faculty Friday morning to go home and put on more clothes, both as a health precaution and to keep within the standards of modesty. Despite the rather inclement weather the girl appeared in extremely short skirts and rolled stockings. Her appearance was so conspicuous that the teachers complained and her father was notified.
125 years ago
April 2, 1897: The Ball factory in the town of Watertown began making cheese April 1. Henry Ball will again act as salesman. For many years this factory has supplied most of the Watertown grocers with cheese for their retail trade, and few factories in the state can surpass the Ball in making a fine soft home-trade cheese.
150 years ago
April 2, 1872: Scarlet fever is on the decline at Rural Hill. Mumps have made their appearance at Roberts Corners and at Bellevile. No one knows from whence they came.
The world
1792: The United States authorizes the minting of the $10 Eagle, $5 half-Eagle & 2.50 quarter-Eagle gold coins as well as the silver dollar, dollar, quarter, dime and half-dime.
1914: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board announces plans to divide the country into 12 districts.
1917: Jeannette Pickering Rankin is sworn in as the first woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
1931: Virne “Jackie” Mitchell becomes the first woman to play for an all-male pro baseball team. In an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, she strikes out both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
1932: Charles Lindbergh pays over $50,000 ransom for his kidnapped son.
1958: The National Advisory Council on Aeronautics is renamed NASA.
1963: Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King begins the first non-violent campaign in Birmingham, Ala.
1982: Argentina invades the British-owned Falkland Islands.
