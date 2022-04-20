Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 20, 2012: The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is interested in purchasing and redeveloping the General Motors Powertrain site. But some Massena officials are frustrated with what they consider a lack of information reaching them about those plans. Chief Ronald W. LaFrance Jr. said the tribal government would like to buy the site and develop it as a business park. The tribe is not planning to try to annex the property into the adjacent St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, he said.
25 years ago
April 20, 1997: Lullabyes Diaper Service of Watertown has folded, leaving the north country with apparently only one cloth diaper weekly pickup/laundry service. The company cites people’s reduced environmental concern and competition from disposable diaper companies as the main reasons for the decline in business.
50 years ago
April 20, 1972: The lack of funds to build a second dike on the Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management area has resulted in flooding of the Rensselaer Falls-DeKalb Junction Road in St. Lawrence County according the Environmental Conservation Department. A huge dike was constructed in 1970. A smaller dike was scheduled to be built last year but funds were never allocated.
75 years ago
April 20, 1947: Bells, ranging in size from tiny sleigh bells to an old-fashioned dinner bell, went on display in the window of Lincoln National bank in Pulaski yesterday and were attracting high interest from passersby. The unique collection was loaned to the local bank by Deacon Doubleday, Syracuse radio personality.
100 years ago
April 20, 1922: The proposition of bonding the town of Potsdam for $160,000 to build four concrete bridges was carried by a majority at the special election held yesterday. The bridges will be erected, one at Norwood to replace the steel bridge there; one at Hewittville to replace the bridge which was carried out by the high water during the winter; and two at Potsdam, to replace the antiquated structures which have stood more than 40 years.
125 years ago
April 20, 1897: The streamer Massena left Ogdensburg at 11 a.m. with a cargo of lumber and plaster for the Casino club house at Alexandria Bay. A heavy sea was on and a strong west gale made navigation almost impossible. She proceeded as far as Maitland, about six miles above Ogdensburg, when her cargo shifted and she sunk in eight feet of water. Capt. Dana, the owner, and the crew, came ashore and crossed from Prescott. An effort will be made to raise her.
150 years ago
April 20, 1872: Consumers of coal have found that the amount used during the present winter has been unprecedented. The decided proof of a hard winter.
The world
1769: Ottawa Chief Pontiac is murdered by an Indian in Cahokia.
1770: Captain Cook discovers Australia.
1775: British troops begin the siege of Boston.
1836: The Territory of Wisconsin is created.
1841: Edgar Allen Poe’s first detective story is published.
1861: Robert E. Lee resigns from the U.S. Army.
1879: The first mobile home (horse-drawn) is used in a journey from London to Cyprus.
1916: The first National League game is played at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park. The park was renamed Cubs Park in 1920 and Wrigley Field, for the Chicago Cubs owner, in 1926.
1940: The first electron microscope is demonstrated.
1945: Soviet troops begin their attack on Berlin.
1962: The New Orleans Citizens Committee gives free one-way ride to blacks to move North.
1999: Two students enter Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado and open fire with multiple firearms, killing 13 students and teachers, wounding 25 and eventually shooting themselves.
