Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 20, 2011: Actor, writer and comedian Steve Martin will bring his banjo and bluegrass act to Watertown on June 29 as part of the DPAO/Toyota Summer Concert Series. It’s the second household name the Disabled Persons Action Organization has booked this month. Country star Reba McEntire will perform July 23 at the baseball diamond at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
25 years ago
April 20, 1996: Veteran radio broadcaster Brian Ashley will join his wife as co-anchor of the 6 p.m news broadcast at WWNY-TV, channel 7, in June, the station announced this morning. Channel 7 acting station manager Cathy Pircsuk said WWNY has wanted to hire Mr. Ashley, the news director of WTNY-AM, for some time. The opportunity came when the radio station was sold, she said. Mr. Ashley’s wife, Ann Richter, replaced Elissa Marra and Tom Christopher as the station’s anchor in August.
50 years ago
April 20, 1971: The Canadian government has ordered a formal inquiry into the four-day riot at Kingston Penitentiary, which left one inmate dead and 11 others wounded before it ended abruptly Sunday. Officials recommend that the 138-year-old, riot-wrecked prison — Canada’s largest and toughest — be shut down.
75 years ago
April 20, 1946: Fire Chief Joseph T. Dibble announced today that the No. 4 fire station, Lillian street, closed for two years will be re-opened Monday morning. The telephone number for the Lillian street station will be 4925.
100 years ago
April 20, 1921: Customs men established a precedent when they went out on north country highways Sunday night in search of bootleggers. As a result, two automobiles in Malone — one filled with 25 cases of brandy and Scotch whisky and the other with two cases of Canadian beer — were confiscated and five men arrested. The combined cargo was estimated to be about $2,500.
125 years ago
April 20, 1896: Sackets Harbor has had a sensation. That usually quiet town was alive with excitement Saturday morning, when it became known that a gambling den had been raided by Chief-of-Police Gowing the night before and about 35 of Uncle Sam’s boys from Madison Barracks with a few citizens from the village had been surprised at the gaming tables with the sport under full headway.
150 years ago
April 20, 1871: L. D. Doolittle, esq., returned yesterday from his Southern tour, about as well as he went away, save the lingering touches of inflammatory rheumatism that still abide with him. He thinks next year he shall go South earlier in the season and thereby avoid the infliction altogether. We are not sufficiently versed on diseases to know whether inflammatory rheumatism is peculiar to norther soil, or whether people livinig in the sunny South may not also enjoy the twinged of this complaint.
The world
1962: The New Orleans Citizens Committee gives free one-way ride to blacks to move North.
1967: U.S. planes bomb Haiphong for first time during the Vietnam War.
1999: Two students enter Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado and open fire with multiple firearms, killing 13 students and teachers, wounding 25 and eventually shooting themselves.
