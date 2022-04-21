Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 21, 2012: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will spend about $7 million to demolish a building and remove contaminated soil at the Crown Cleaners site in Herrings. According to the EPA, the site has been contaminated with several volatile organic compounds and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. In 1991, a chemical spill at the site contaminated the Herrings water supply with tetrachloroethylene, a chemical that has caused nervous-system injuries.
25 years ago
April 21, 1997: Anti-mosquito spray is expected to be applied to properties in the village of Philadelphia this spring, a plan the Board of Trustees abandoned last year. Mayor Wayne L. Huntress said the village nixed the idea last year because some beef farmers were concerned that the spray might have hurt their livestock, but a different, safer spray will be used instead. The village of Theresa and the town of Wilna have sprayed for mosquitos in recent years.
50 years ago
April 21, 1972: Aluminum Company of America today disclosed it will begin next month to modernize its Massena operations primary smelter by replacing three World War II vintage potlines with new, highly efficient production equipment. The multi-million dollar improvement will include installation of the patented Alcoa 398 emissions control process, the most advanced system ever developed for capturing and recycling fluoride emissions created during smelting.
75 years ago
April 21, 1947: With the telephone strike approaching the end of its second week, a daily pilgrimage of Pulaski business men whose business requires them to make long distance telephone calls has been underway for several days. Destination of the daily trek is Mexico, where phone service is being offered without interruption.
100 years ago
April 21, 1922: May Irwin, actress and farmer, and her husband, Kurt Eisfeldt, have arrived at their farm home near Clayton to spend the summer. With the arrival of Miss Irwin it became known of her project for converting her property on the Clayton-Alexandria Bay road into an exclusive summer resort, with a cottage colony. Miss Irwin went to the extent of incorporating May Irwin’s Inn.
125 years ago
April 21, 1897: A contract was let by Levi Hasbrouck to Charles Stockwin for the erection on the south side of Knox street, between State and Caroline street, Ogdensburg, of a two story building 64 x 41 feet, to be used by Dr. S. E. Brown as a sanitarium and hospital. The building will furnish a convenience long needed in Ogdensburg in the form of an adequate operating room.
150 years ago
April 21, 1872: If the census of the cats could be taken in Watertown now, there would be found at least a thousand too many.
The world
43: Marcus Antonius is defeated by Octavian near Modena, Italy.
753: Traditional date of the foundation of Rome.
1649: The Maryland Toleration Act is passed, allowing all people freedom of worship.
1836: General Sam Houston defeats Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto. Texas wins independence from Mexico.
1862: Congress establishes the U.S. Mint.
1865: Abraham Lincoln’s funeral train leaves Washington.
1898: The Spanish-American War begins.
1910: Mark Twain dies at the age of 75.
1918: German fighter ace Baron von Richthofen, “The Red Baron,” is shot down and killed.
1966: Pfc. Milton Lee Olive is awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously, for bravery during the Vietnam War.
1975: The last South Vietnam president, Nguyen Van Thieu, resigns.
1995: Federal authorities arrest Timothy McVeigh in connection with the Oklahoma City bombing.
