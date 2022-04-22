Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 22, 2012: Manufacturing in Jefferson and Lewis counties is picking up, company owners say, but a skilled, young work force will be needed to keep the industry afloat as the economy rebounds. Developing a stronger work force was among a litany of topics shared Friday during a roundtable discussion at the Ramada Inn in Watertown for the Jefferson-Lewis Manufacturers Summit, which was attended by more than 50 manufacturers and work force leaders.
25 years ago
April 22, 1997: The Norwood Lake Regatta is still afloat despite the loss of last year’s major sponsor. Regatta Chairman James H. McFaddin said he received a letter from Budweiser, last year’s sponsor, stating that the company wouldn’t be sponsoring this year’s race. Mr. McFaddin, who is also a St. Lawrence County legislator, said he is now looking for another major sponsor, and he has contacted Miller Brewing Co., which sponsored the race the first two years.
50 years ago
April 22, 1972: The St. Pius Tenth High School complex of buildings in Saranac Lake will be converted into a healthcare facility for elderly people this spring if the $500,000 offer for the school property, closed last June because of financial difficulties, is accepted by the state officials. The facility, operated by Highgate Management Development, Ltd., would have accommodations for approximately 100 persons.
75 years ago
April 22, 1947: Pleased as a child with a new toy, employees of the ten and one-half mile Lowville and Beaver River railroad spent Monday conducting visitors on personal tours of their latest piece of equipment — a maroon and yellow Diesel electric engine. The Diesel will replace two steam engines, one purchased in 1912 and the other in 1923, although at least one of the engines will be kept in case of an emergency.
100 years ago
April 22, 1922: Madison Barracks is without direct telephone communication with Watertown today. A new telephone switchboard is being installed and changes made in all the instruments on the post. The magneto system is being changed to the more modern, whereby it will no longer be necessary to turn a crank in order to get to the post operator.
125 years ago
April 22, 1897: Will C. Greene, the bicycle dealer, has placed around the city a number of handsome oak bicycle stands for the convenience of riders. This is something long desired both by riders and our merchants.
150 years ago
April 22, 1872: The Dominion Telegraph Company intend laying a cable from Prescott to Ogdensburg, the coming summer, and putting up two lines from Ogdensburg to Oswego.
The world
1451: Isabella I of Castile, Queen of Spain, patron of Christopher Columbus.
1500: Pedro Alvarez Cabral discovers Brazil.
1509: Henry VIII ascends to the throne of England upon the death of his father, Henry VII.
1529: Spain and Portugal divide the eastern hemisphere in the Treaty of Saragossa.
1745: The Peace of Fussen is signed.
1792: President George Washington proclaims American neutrality in the war in Europe.
1861: Robert E. Lee is named commander of Virginia forces.
1870: Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (Vladimir Ilich Ulyanov), leader of the Bolshevik Revolution (1917) and first head of the U.S.S.R.
1889: The Oklahoma land rush officially starts at noon as thousands of Americans race for new, unclaimed land.
1898: In the first action of the Spanish-American War, the USS Nashville, takes on a Spanish ship.
1915: At the Second Battle of Ypres, the Germans use poison gas for the first time.
1918: British naval forces attempt to sink block-ships in the German U-boat bases at the Battle of Zeebrugge.
1931: Egypt signs treaty of friendship with Iraq.
1944: Allies launch major attack against the Japanese in Hollandia, New Guinea.
1954: The Senate Army-McCarthy hearings begin. They are broadcast on television.
1955: Congress orders all U.S. coins to bear the motto “In God We Trust.”
1976: Barbara Walters becomes the first female nightly news anchor on network television.
1995: In Africa, Rwandan troops kill thousands of Hutu refugees in Kibeho.
