Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 23, 2012: During the past few years, the number of volunteer firefighters has decreased significantly, forcing small-town fire departments to recruit more aggressively than ever. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York sponsored open houses to rally new firefighters Sunday. At the Adams Center Fire Department, the firefighters and auxiliary members were raising money and hosting a clothes drive for a local family who lost everything in a fire in addition to their normal recruitment.
25 years ago
April 23, 1997: Army officials have applied for a state permit to dam a tributary of the Indian River to recover unexploded ordnance on post. According to a Department of Environment Conservation public notice, the application calls for flow to 26 acres of wetlands in Antwerp to be blocked off for about three weeks this summer for “recovering and disposing of unexploded ordnance from past military exercises.”
50 years ago
April 23, 1972: A pilot project in environmental education, co-sponsored by a number of organizations in the county, will mark the beginning of the International Field Year on the Great Lakes June 1 and 2 at Association Island in Henderson Harbor. Students from most of the schools in Jefferson County will be taking part. The purpose of the program is to help students increase their understanding of their environment, especially the resources of Lake Ontario.
75 years ago
April 23, 1947: Twenty-two civilian members of the Pine Camp fire department, most of them on temporary civil service status, will be replaced by enlisted men “when available”, according to a First Army notice received by Col. John M. England, post commandant. Replacement of paid firemen by enlisted soldiers is in line with a war department policy to cut down on expenditures.
100 years ago
April 23, 1922: A complete outfit of new scenery will soon be installed at the Avon theatre. One of the new features to be installed is a new motion picture screen, which can be rolled up out of the way when the vaudeville is in progress. At present a stiffened screen is being used at the theatre.
125 years ago
April 23, 1897: The first increase of business by reason of the Greco-Turkish war was felt on the R., W. & O. today, a party of 150 homeward-bound Greeks passing over the road from Suspension Bridge to Oswego on their way from Chicago to New York. They boarded the N. Y., O. & W. at Oswego.
150 years ago
April 23, 1872: The steamer “Watertown” made its first trip of the season from Kingston to Cape Vincent yesterday. Three propellers from Ogdensburg, a tug and two barges of lumber from Brockville arrived also at the Cape, and are waiting for an opening Westward.
The world
1789: President George Washington moves into the Franklin House in New York.
1896: Motion pictures premiere in New York City.
1914: The Federals defeat Kansas City 9-1 in the first major league game to be played in Chicago’s Weeghman Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.
1915: The ACA becomes the National Advisory Council on Aeronautics (NACA), the forerunner of NASA.
1920: The Turkish Grand National Assembly has first meeting in Ankara.
1924: The U.S. Senate passes the Soldiers’ Bonus Bill.
1926: Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Mercury and Gemini astronaut, died in an accident on Apollo 1.
1945: The Soviet Army fights its way into Berlin.
1950: Chiang Kai-shek evacuates Hainan, leaving mainland China to Mao Zedong and the communists.
1954: The Army-McCarthy hearings begin.
1966: President Lyndon Johnson publicly appeals for more nations to come to the aid of South Vietnam.
1969: Sirhan Sirhan is sentenced to death for killing Senator Robert Kennedy.
1971: The Soviet Union launches Soyuz 10, becoming the first mission to the Salyut 1 space station.
