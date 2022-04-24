The north
10 years ago
April 24, 2012: Days after temperatures in the 70s and 80s led many people to think winter was over, a storm hit the north country with up to several inches of snow Monday, closing or delaying schools across the region. Although forecasters said snowfall this late is not unusual, it was late enough that the state Department of Transportation had started removing plows and sanders from its trucks.
25 years ago
April 24, 1997: Residents of Palmer Street Apartments are petitioning the City Council to have the privately owned street that serves their complex taken over by the city. Because it is a private street, school buses will not travel it, meaning children from the apartment complex have to walk about 150 yards — in the deteriorated street — to catch the bus. And one end of Palmer Street extension has a sharp turn in it that has led to a number of close calls for motorists trying to negotiate the corner.
50 years ago
April 24, 1972: Security precautions were going to effect today at all St. Lawrence Seaway facilities, both Canadian and U.S., from Montreal to Sault Ste. Marie, following unconfirmed reports that a bomb threat has been made against an unidentified seaway lock. No one was being permitted near lock facilities, but shipping was not interrupted.
75 years ago
April 24, 1947: A general wage boost of 13 1/2 cents per hour has been granted to 3,000 northern New York union workers of the St. Regis Paper company and the Taggart corporation, effective May 1, under a new one-year contract. The pay raise will lift the hourly scale from 86 1/2 cents to $1.
100 years ago
April 24, 1922: No special election held in Watertown in recent years has attracted the attention and brought forth the throng of voters that the daylight saving balloting being taken today at the city hall has called forth. When the polls opened at 9 this morning there was a crowd waiting to register their opinions, and throughout the morning the residents filed past the ballot box in an almost ceaseless stream.
125 years ago
April 24, 1897: The American Express company will run a refrigerator car to Sackets Harbor during the coming season provided there are strawberries enough shipped there to warrant them in so doing. This will enable the Chestnut Ridge growers to ship their berries direct to New York without any transfer, the same as the Oswego County berrymen have been doing for several seasons.
150 years ago
April 24, 1872: The citizens of Jefferson and Lewis counties who are interested in bringing the Boston railroad to Henderson Harbor, meet at Adams on the 25th, to take the subject into consideration and act accordingly. From Turin, Lewis Co., to the lake at Henderson, we hear of crowds of farmers and businessmen who are anxious to show their interest in this new Road.
The world
1833: A patent is granted for the first soda fountain.
1915: Turks of the Ottoman Empire begin massacring the Armenian minority in their country.
1953: Winston Churchill is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
1961: President John Kennedy accepts “sole responsibility” for the failed invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs.
1968: Leftist students take over Columbia University in protest over the Vietnam War.
1980: A rescue attempt of the U.S. hostages held in Iran fails when a plane collides with a helicopter in the Iranian desert.
1981: The IBM Personal Computer is introduced.
1989: Thousands of Chinese students strike in Beijing for more democratic reforms.
