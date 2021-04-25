The north
10 years ago
April 25, 2011: A leading science publication has cited the intensive care unit at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for leading the way in fighting hospital-acquired infections. According to an article in the May issue of Scientific American, Claxton-Hepburn “has nearly wiped out ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) — a hospital-acquired infection that occurs in 25 percent of all people who require mechanical ventilation — just by making a handful of changes to its protocol.”
25 years ago
April 25, 1996: Parking, which has been identified as the biggest impediment to downtown development, is the focus of an aggressive city hall study, City Manager Jerry C. Hiller said this morning. With the long-vacant Hotel Woodruff site now being developed, Mr. Hiller said interest is renewed in surveying the city’s parking situation. Mr. Hiller said the city will also address the decades-old argument about whether or not there should be meters on Public Square.
50 years ago
April 25, 1971: An increasing number of bombers — both supersonic FB-111s and the older B52s — have been making low and high level practice runs over Watertown and vicinity, the Air Force said today. Although no particular reason could be given for the stepped-up training, a spokesman for the Strategic Air Command’s radar bomb scoring unit at Camp Drum said six to 10 of the FB-111s have been making runs daily.
75 years ago
April 25, 1946: The first meeting of the American Gold Star Mothers of World War, Inc., was held Thursday night in the Veterans of Foreign Wars club rooms. This chapter is the only present one in northern New York. A Gold Star Mother is one who has had either a son or a daughter definitely or presumably killed in either World War I and II.
100 years ago
April 25, 1921: Thirty-one carloads of raw silk will go through the port of Ogdensburg Sunday on its way to New York from Japan. The shipment is valued at $200,000 a car, a total of $6,200,000. The shipment will be heavily guarded. This is perhaps the largest shipment that ever entered this port.
125 years ago
April 25, 1896: There passed through town yesterday a pilgrim who is walking from Montreal to the famous shrine of Our Lady of Guadeloupe, Mexico. Rt. Rev. Bishop Gabriels is announced to lecture on Mexico and the famous shrine Sunday evening at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Bishop Gabriels recently visited Mexico and attended the festivities of the crowning of Our Lady of Guadeloupe.
150 years ago
April 25, 1871: Dr. LaMire, assisted by Dr. Grafton, removed a tumor from a lady’s breast yesterday. The operation was successfully performed in 40 seconds, and, by careful dissection, the breast was saved. The patient is doing well.
The world
1719: Daniel Defoe’s novel “Robinson Crusoe” is published in London.
1859: Work begins on the Suez Canal in Egypt.
1898: The United States declares war on Spain.
1938: A seeing eye dog is used for the first time.
1953: The magazine Nature publishes an article by biologists Francis Crick and James Watson, describing the “double helix” of DNA.
1956: Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” goes to No. 1 on the charts.
1959: The St. Lawrence Seaway — linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes — opens to shipping.
1960: The first submerged circumnavigation of the Earth is completed by a Triton submarine.
1962: A U.S. Ranger spacecraft crash lands on the Moon.
1980: President Jimmy Carter tells the American people about the hostage rescue disaster in Iran.
1982: In accordance with the Camp David agreements, Israel completes a withdrawal from the Sinai peninsula.
