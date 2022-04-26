Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 26, 2012: A majority of north country Republicans who showed up at the polls on Tuesday picked Mitt Romney in the GOP’s primary to take on President Obama on Nov. 6. More than 50 percent of voters in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties picked Mr. Romney. U.S. Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, a libertarian icon, came in second. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania battled for third and fourth place.
25 years ago
April 26, 1997: The New York Power Authority announced Thursday it has rejected plans for a combined St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project visitors center and St. Lawrence Aquarium and Ecological Center in Massena, with an estimated price tag of $46.7 million. The authority will, however, fund another architectural study of a stand-alone aquarium on 80 acres of land reserved by NYPA on Robinson Bay.
50 years ago
April 26, 1972: Watertown’s two non-profit housing corporations, ACT and NOT — in the process of buying, rehabilitating of selling 14 homes — are currently “in a state of confusion” regarding application of the federal lead-based pain law” to their housing-rehabilitation programs. Officials are concerned that the expense incurred in removing the paint would force the local programs to discontinue if made to comply with the regulation.
75 years ago
April 26, 1947: The formal opening of the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial library in Turin took pace Tuesday with a silver tea. About 75 persons attended and $24 was received for the purchase of additional books. There are now 1,002 books in the library in addition to a traveling library from the state. The room has been arranged with a children’s reading corner and a table for adults with magazines and papers.
100 years ago
April 26, 1922: Watertown will use standard time this summer. The result of the special election held at the City hall Monday was as follows: For daylight saving, 1,372; against, 4,019. The total number of votes cast, 5,391, was larger than the vote cast in the last municipal election.
125 years ago
April 26, 1897: Although the city officials expect to occupy the new city hall in a few days there has been no hint given as to who will be selected for janitor. As there are something less than a hundred applicants for the position, no trouble should be experienced in selecting one who will meeting approval of the council.
150 years ago
April 26, 1872: Now is the time for tree planting. Do not neglect to add what you can in this way to the comfort of your homes and the beauty of the city. Nothing will contribute so much to this as a handsome row of shade trees — maple or elm — on your sidewalks. If you don’t enjoy them your children will.
The world
1514: Copernicus makes his first observations of Saturn.
1931: New York Yankee Lou Gehrig hits a home run but is called out for passing a runner, the mistake ultimately costs him the home run record.
1941: The first organ is played at a baseball stadium in Chicago.
1968: Students seize the administration building at Ohio State University.
1986: The world’s worst nuclear disaster occurs at the Chernobyl power plant in the Soviet Union (now Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine).
1994: Nelson Mandela wins the presidency in South Africa’s first multiracial elections.
