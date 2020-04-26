The north
10 years ago
April 26, 2010: John P. Burns said he’d like to cap a 30-year career in law enforcement by serving one final four-year term in office. Mr. Burns launched his bid for a third term as county sheriff at the Jefferson County Democratic Committee’s spring dinner Sunday. The sheriff said he’d like to use his last term to help stem the tide of drug trafficking through Jefferson County from northern border towns. As of yet, he has no announced challenger.
25 years ago
April 26, 1995: Alexandria Central School District’s Board of Education discussion about contracting out for transportation as a cost-saving measure was met with staunch opposition from the public Monday night. Local residents, teachers, and some of the district’s nearly 20 bus drivers told the board that privatizing transportation in the district would mean sacrificing quality service and could ultimately cost the district more.
50 years ago
April 26, 1970: Demolition of the three-story Henry Keep Home at 920 Washington St. was started Friday. Use of the 86-year-old building was discontinued last year and the remaining guests of the institution were transferred in July. The Samaritan-Keep Nursing Home, Inc., will build a 194-bed combined extended care and health-related facility on the site of the old landmark.
75 years ago
April 26, 1945: Christ Episcopal church in Clayton will be open, lighted and heated today for the use of those who wish to pray for the winning of peace at the San Francisco conference, it was announced by Rev. William H. Cole, rector of the church. The notice sent to parishioners read: “On D-Day America prayed for a victory in battle. Now it is the time to pray we may win the peace. We have made an enormous down payment on a better world. Let us carry through...”
100 years ago
April 26, 1920: The work of tearing down the American block to make way for the new Woolworth building that is to be erected on the site will begin Monday, May 2, it was announced today. The tenants of the American block will have to vacate by May 1 and those of the Paddock block, June 1.
125 years ago
April 26, 1895: This is “Poor Day” in the office of Overseer of the Poor Patrick Redmond, when the city’s poor are provided with orders for needed supplies of food and clothing. The inroads on the poor fund are not nearly so great now that the rigors of winter are succeeded by the balmy breezes of spring.
150 years ago
April 26, 1870: The second market day at Adams, on Tuesday last, was a perfect success and the system may now be considered as firmly established. About one hundred and thirty tubs of butter changed hands at prices ranging from thirty to thirty-four cents.
The world
1514: Copernicus makes his first observations of Saturn.
1931: New York Yankee Lou Gehrig hits a home run but is called out for passing a runner, the mistake ultimately costs him the American League home run crown for the season.
1941: The first organ is played at a baseball stadium in Chicago.
1968: Students seize the administration building at Ohio State University.
1983: The Dow Jones Industrial Average breaks 1,200 for first time.
1986: The world’s worst nuclear disaster occurs at the Chernobyl power plant in the Soviet Union.
1994: Nelson Mandela wins the presidency in South Africa’s first multiracial elections.
