Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 27, 2012: After 90 years of retail history in one form or another, the former Globe MiniMall soon will be turned into prime office space. California businessman Ramiro J. Sandoval has acquired the 43,000-square-foot commercial building at 302 Court St. that most recently housed Re-Sale America. Mr. Sandoval plans to invest about $1 million in the former department store and turn it into an office building.
25 years ago
April 27, 1997: Seven north country businesses are teaming up to ship bottled water to those in Grand Forks, N.D., who are seeing floodwaters everywhere but not a drop to drink. Frontenac Crystal Springs Inc., Clayton, is providing 4,800 gallons of water in gallon jugs for the project. Local ABC affiliate WWTI-TV is paying for the water, along with Wendy’s, Marine Midland Bank, Laidlaw Waste Systems and Brownville Specialty Paper Products Inc.
50 years ago
April 27, 1972: The Federal Communications Commission on April 22, granted WWNY Television permission to install a new transmitter, giving Channel 7 increased transmitting power. Tony C. Malara, manager of broadcasting, said that the new transmitter will substantially strengthen the signal now received and slightly increase the viewing area. The higher power reduces interference with the signal and improves quality of color reception.
75 years ago
April 27, 1947: In a move designed to provide the youth of Watertown and vicinity with motion pictures that are more wholesome, Schine’s Avon theatre will inaugurate on Saturday morning a series of all youth shows. The feature attractions will be shown together with various color cartoons. The first of the programs will begin this Saturday when Shirley Temple in “The Poor Little Rich Girl” will be presented.
100 years ago
April 27, 1922: About 50 employes of the St. Lawrence division of the New York Central, who in the past have worked trains running between Carthage and Utica, and who made their home stops in one of those places, will be required to move when the Carthage round house force is practically abolished, thus effecting a considerable saving to the company.
125 years ago
April 27, 1897: The fog whistle at Tibbets Point was put to work for the first time at midnight Friday and its deep tones were heard until Saturday night when the fog cleared. It blows for three seconds every minute and a half. That does not sound very much to read about, but after being in reach of its tones and trying to sleep it won’t be appreciated as much as it would if you should happen to be lost on the lake.
150 years ago
April 27, 1872: The Utica Observer says: “The Watertown people are working hard to have the State Fair this year, and we would not be surprised if they succeeded.”
The world
1773: British Parliament passes the Tea Act.
1975: Saigon is encircled by North Vietnamese troops.
1978: The Afghanistan revolution begins.
1989: Protesting students take over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
